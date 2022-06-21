The postseason awards continue to pile up for Gavin Kilen.
The 2022 Milton graduate, who helped lead the Red Hawks to the Division 1 state title, was named first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Janesville Craig senior-to-be Jake Schaffner and 2022 Edgerton graduate Peyton Lee were named to the second team, while Beloit Turner's Conner Hughes was a third team selection.
Kilen, a University of Louisville and the state's top-ranked prospect, hit .465 for the season and was a wizard defensively at shortstop. The Badger East Conference's player of the year, Kilen scored the state-title clinching run in Milton's 11-1 over Bay Port in the state championship game.
Schaffner set a program record with a .590 on-base percentage for the season and his season average of .500 (40-for-80) is second all-time in the storied program history. His 10 doubles and four triples both rank second all-time, and the 35 runs scored, 40 hits and 29 stolen bases rank third all-time for a single season.
Lee was named to the second team as a utility/designated hitter player. He hit .500 for the season with five home runs, 27 RBI, 10 doubles and 42 hits. The Winona State University recruit was 8-1 on the mound with a 1.00 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 56 innings.
Alec Campbell, a 2022 Milton graduate and a Winona State University recruit, was honorable mention as a catcher.
Whitefish Bay senior Mitch Voit was named the Division 1 player of the year. The University of Michigan recruit and the state's Gatorade player of the year, hit .566 while going 11-0 on the mound with a 0.54 earned run average.
Players of the year
Division 1: Mitchell Voit, Whitefish Bay.
Division 2: Carson Hansen, Pewaukee.
Division 3: Brayden Olson, St. Croix Falls.
Division 4: Ashton Michek, Bangor.
First team
Pitchers: Brayden Olson, jr., St. Croix Falls; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Ashton Michek, sr., Bangor.
Catcher: Will Vierling, sr., Homestead.
Infielders: JD Dix, soph., Whitefish Bay; Alex Alicea, jr., St. Thomas More; Dylan O’Connell, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Gavin Kilen, sr., Milton; Tristan Ellis, sr., Greendale.
Outfielders: Michael Lippe, sr., Whitefish Bay; Carson Hansen, sr., Pewaukee; Dominik McVay, sr., Mineral Point.
Utility: Mitchell Voit, sr., Whitefish Bay.
Second team
Pitchers: Mason Buss, sr., Arrowhead; Thomas Burns, jr., Hortonville; Ben Lee, sr., Amherst.
Catcher: Dominic Kibler, jr., New Berlin West.
Infielders: Jalen Gellings, sr., Campbellsport; Jack Counsell, jr., Whitefish Bay; Tyler Butina, jr., Jefferson; Jack Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig; Caleb Guden, sr., Medford.
Outfielders: Joey Nerat, sr., Campbellsport; JT Kelenic, jr., Catholic Memorial; Brennan Huber, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.
Designated hitter/Utility: Peyton Lee, sr., Edgerton.
Third team
Pitchers: Ryan Karst, sr., Brookfield East; Al Leitner, sr., Kimberly; Kobe Vosberg, sr., Cuba City.
Catcher: Ben Buehring, sr., Oshkosh West.
Infielders: Gabe Richardson, sr., Eau Claire North; Colin Obermann, sr., Kimberly; Keegan Jirschele, soph., Mosinee; Leyton Bowers, sr., Mineral Point.
Outfielders: Landon Behringer, sr., North Fond du Lac; Conner Hughes, jr., Beloit Turner; Logan Dunn, soph., Wautoma.
Designated hitter/Utility: Henry Wilkinson, sr., Eau Claire North.
Honorable mention
Pitchers: DJ Kojis, sr., Whitefish Bay; Matthew Mueller, sr., Brookfield Central; Rory Fox, sr., Catholic Memorial; Luke Klekamp, sr., Oak Creek; Kennan Mork, jr., River Falls; Owen Weadge, sr., Hudson; Christian Oppor, sr., Columbus; Cal Fisher, jr., Deerfield; Quinn Falish, sr., De Pere; Owen Deprez, jr., Luxemburg-Casco; Karson Casper, sr., Coleman; Noah Marschke, soph., Stevens Point; Christian Schaller, sr., Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran.
Catchers: Jonah Hanson, sr., Eau Claire North; Adrian Scott, jr., St. Croix Falls; Howie Rickett, sr., Waunakee; Alec Campbell, sr., Milton; Boone Kirst, jr., Ashwaubenon; Will Bieber, jr., Coleman; Aiden Gardner, sr., Medford; Calvin Hargrove, jr., La Crosse Aquinas.
Infielders: Ethan Hindle, jr., Arrowhead; Logan Dobberstein, sr., Pewaukee; Caden Weber, jr., Eau Claire Regis; Wyatt Jensen, sr., Luck; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Noah Wech, soph., Manitowoc; Cal Casper, soph., Bay Port; Garret Hietpas, jr., Appleton North; Max Mueller, jr., Chilton; Mitchell Miller, jr., Random Lake; Ashton Henning, jr., Shawano; Chris Calico, jr., West Salem; Griffin Olson, sr., Viroqua; Kadin Wallin, sr., Seneca.
Outfielders: Andrew Setter, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Owen Nowak, jr., Union Grove; Tyler Olson, jr., St. Croix Falls; Jack Redwine, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Justin Syverson, sr., Prescott; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Mason Armstrong, jr., Verona; Colin Kinas, jr., Green Lake/Princeton; John Nickel, sr., Bay Port; Hayden Konkol, sr., Denmark; Christian Counard, jr., Southern Door; Jake Hoffman, sr., Amherst; Zac Jurmo, sr., Shawano; Drew Brookman, jr., Tomah; Jack Christenson, La Crosse Aquinas.
Designated hitter/Utility: Nick Doubek, sr., Pewaukee; JJ Vargas, sr., Arrowhead; Griffin Smith, sr., Appleton North; Ian Dohms, soph., Menasha; Will Michalski, sr., Wisconsin Dells.