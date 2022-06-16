Some spicy ingredients will be missing, but the cupboard won’t be bare for the Milton baseball team next season.
Despite the loss of the Three Amigos in Jack Campion, Gavin Kilen and Alec Campbell, along with pitcher Mike Birkhimer and starting outfielder Ashton Goll, plenty of talent will return in 2023.
Five of the nine starters in the state championship game return, along with sophomore to-be pitcher Trey Jones. If Broden Jackson, who was the team’s No. 1 pitcher during the 2021 season, can return to form on the mound after suffering an elbow injury that relegated him to the designated hitter role this season, the Red Hawks will be solid.
“You get excited about what we did this year, and then when you see the young kids up here watching us play and how far the Milton Youth Baseball program has come, you get even more excited about the future of our program,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said.
“Obviously, our goal is to get back here and to continue to build on our success, and we’ll have a real good nucleus coming back.”
The seniors will be sorely missed, however. Campbell, Kilen, Campion, Goll and Birkhimer all played pivotal roles at some point in the team’s success during the postseason.
Kilen is likely to get drafted in the MLB draft in July, while Campbell will take his catching talents to Winona State. Campion is headed to University of Southern Indiana to play basketball.
Kilen, Campion, Goll and Campbell started playing together on the same team as 9-year-olds with the Milton Mad Dogs traveling team and left the field for the last time Thursday as state champions.
Birkhimer ended his prep career in impressive fashion by picking up two wins at state, including a masterful four-inning performance in the state title game. He said the future is bright for the program despite the heavy graduation loss.
“They’ll still be very good next year,” Birkhimer said. “There’s a lot talent coming back.”
Talent that helped bring the Milton Red Hawks their first state baseball title in 2022.
