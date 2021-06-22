BRODHEAD—The Beloit Turner baseball team had grinded out productive at-bats all season long.
Without a lot of raw power dotting their lineup, the Trojans got on base and used a variety of small-ball methods to get past opponents.
Tuesday afternoon at the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal, the Trojan offense was completely stymied by Jefferson starter Isiah Hoffman in a 2-0 defeat that spelled the end of a terrific season.
Hoffman allowed just three base runners and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning when Will Lauterbach singled with one out.
The only two other runners reached when Eric Halon was nicked by a pitch, and when Jefferson committed an error.
Jefferson went on to book a spot in the WIAA State Tournament after defeating Mount Horeb 5-4.
“He’s a really good pitcher and a really good ballplayer,” Turner center fielder Connor Hughes said. “But he didn’t have stuff that we haven’t hit before this year. I just think that we are such a young team and we’ve never played in a setting like this before. We just weren’t ready to play, mentally or physically.”
One guy who certainly proved he was ready was Jackson Burk. The Turner junior turned in an outstanding performance on the mound, matching Hoffman zero for zero for the first five innings.
After the Trojans were retired in the top of the sixth, Burk issued a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch that, in the eyes of the home plate umpire, just missed the strike zone.
After a sacrifice bunt, Burk intentionally walked the Tyler Butina, the man with whom he shared Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year honors, to put runners on first and second.
After a fielders choice put runners on the corners with two down, Aaron Heine grounded to the Turner shortstop, who fielded the ball cleanly but threw wildly to first, scoring Haygen Miller with the go-ahead run.
After a spectacular day of defense that included a rare 3-6-1 double play, the Trojans made their second straight mishap, when they allowed Jefferson to successfully execute a double steal to make it 2-0.
The Trojans could only muster the Lauterbach single in the seventh, and never did advance a runner to second base against Hoffman.
“Every game for about the last month, the kids were playing for something,” Turner coach Jeff Clowes said. “But it’s a little bit different to step on the field for a sectional. Hats off to Jefferson. They have a great program, they are well-coached and senior-led. Both pitchers battled their hearts out, and it was just going to come down to who was going to hit the baseball or who was going to make a mistake.”
Burk’s final six inning line showed zero earned runs, just two hits and three strikeouts.
“My changeup was working really well,” Burk said. “I had them out on their front foot a lot and kept them off-balanced.”
Hughes said the team will remember this feeling as they prepare for next season.
“I think next year’s going to be a special year,” Hughes said. “I think we’re going to make a deep run. Now that we’ve seen everything, and everyone in our conference, we’re going to have no surprises. We’ll be ready for this.”
JEFFERSON 2, TURNER 0
Turner;000;000;0—0;1;2
Jefferson 000 002 X—2;21
WP: Hoffman; LP: Burk