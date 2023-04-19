Carter Smalley decided Wednesday was the day Janesville Parker's season-opening losing streak would end.
The Vikings pitcher struck out 11 Verona batters in 6 1/3 innings, and Gavyn Novak drove in a pair of runs and pitched the last two outs of the game to save Parker's 3-1 win over a Wildcats squad that had beaten Parker 14-0 on April 12.
The Vikings (1-7 overall, 1-5 Big Eight) scored all the runs they would need after their first five plate appearances.
Tayelin Sihabouth started the game with a walk, and Tre Miller followed with a single. With them at first and second, Keegan Skrzypchak laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both up a station.
Novak then drove in his first run with a single to left, moving Miller to third, who then scored on a passed ball to the next Parker batter, JJ Douglas.
Novak's second RBI came after a string of Verona mistakes in the top of the fifth. Skrzypchak reached base on a dropped third strike, then moved to second on the same play on an off-target throw by the Wildcats catcher. He reached third on a wild pitch during Novak's at-bat, which ended with a groundout RBI to put the Vikings ahead 3-0.
Smalley gave up a single to the second batter of the seventh inning, which led to Novak coming on in relief. He struck out the first batter he faced, but a double and a wild pitch to score the runner who reached against Smalley followed.
With the tying run at the plate, Novak induced a ground ball to Skrzypchak at first, who went to the bag to put the finishing touch on Parker's first win of the season.
The Vikings are scheduled to host Sun Prairie East at 5 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Park.
JANESVILLE PARKER 3, VERONA 1
Janesville Parker;200;010;0;—;3;5;0
Verona;000;000;1;—;1;4;2
Leading hitters—Novak (JP) 2x3, Peterson (V) 2x3. 2B—Peterson (V).