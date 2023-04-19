01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Carter Smalley decided Wednesday was the day Janesville Parker's season-opening losing streak would end.

The Vikings pitcher struck out 11 Verona batters in 6 1/3 innings, and Gavyn Novak drove in a pair of runs and pitched the last two outs of the game to save Parker's 3-1 win over a Wildcats squad that had beaten Parker 14-0 on April 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you