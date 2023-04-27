01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Catcher Jaicy Campbell and center fielder JJ Douglas led a breakout offensive performance for Janesville Parker at Riverside Park in Janesville on Thursday.

Douglas hit a two-run homer in the second inning and drove in three runs, and Campbell also had three RBI in the Vikings’ run-rule-shortened 13-2 win over Madison East.

