Catcher Jaicy Campbell and center fielder JJ Douglas led a breakout offensive performance for Janesville Parker at Riverside Park in Janesville on Thursday.
Douglas hit a two-run homer in the second inning and drove in three runs, and Campbell also had three RBI in the Vikings’ run-rule-shortened 13-2 win over Madison East.
Parker’s first seven batters reached base in the first inning (four singles, two walks and a hit batter), and Campbell had a two-run single with Max Monroe driving in a third with another single.
The Purgolders responded with two runs in the second to make it 3-2, but those were the only blemishes on pitcher Keegan Skrzypchak’s line. He pitched all five innings and struck out four. On offense, he drove in two, walked twice and scored three runs on a 2-for-2 day.
The Vikings pushed their advantage to 7-2 in the second on Douglas’ home run, and before that, Campbell collected his third RBI and Gavyn Novak drove in a run on a groundout.
Parker capped its scoring with six more runs in the third, starting with Skrzypchak’s two-run single, another RBI each for Novak and Douglas, and then the Vikings’ 13th run came across on an error.
Parker will try to extend its first winning streak of the season to three games at 11 a.m. Saturday when it hosts Middleton at Riverside Park in Janesville.
JANESVILLE PARKER 13, MADISON EAST 2
Madison East 020 00 — 2 3 2
Janesville Parker 346 0X — 13 10 0
Leading hitters—Skrzypchak (JP) 2x2, Campbell (JP) 2x3, Douglas (JP) 2x2. 3B—Fullilove (ME). HR—Douglas (JP).