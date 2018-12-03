JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker’s most successful boys sports program in the 50-year history of the school has a new coach.
Kerry Michaels was named head baseball coach on Thursday.
Michaels replaces Brian Martin, who resigned in June following 18 years at the helm.
Parker athletics director Clayton Kreger said Michaels is a perfect fit.
“Coach Michaels has been coaching baseball since 1975, and with over 40 years of baseball coaching experience, he is the right person to lead this program,” Kreger said. “He has coached baseball at all levels, starting from little league, all of the way up to the college level. His vision for developing baseball players in our community and developing leadership in our young people is exactly what we were looking for in our new head baseball coach.”
Michaels, 62, a Janesville resident who is retired from General Motors, served as an assistant coach at Beloit College since 1995. He was also an assistant for the Janesville American Legion team from 1999 to 2001. He said he is excited about taking over the Parker program.
“It’s going to be a long winter waiting for that first day of practice to come,” Michaels said. “I’ve gotten so much positive feedback from the community that I can’t wait to get going.
“I’m not allowed to have any contact with any of the players, but I am trying to make sure that there are open gyms, and that the guys are weightlifting and working on agility drills.”
Michaels takes over a program that reached the Division 1 sectional final game last season and qualified for state in 2015. He hopes to continue the success Martin had the last several years.
“We’ll play sound, fundamental baseball and do things the right way,” Michaels said.
“I’ll try and implement some things I’ve learned at the college level that made us successful. And coach Martin was able to surround himself with some great assistant coaches who meant a lot to the program, and I hope to do the same.”
