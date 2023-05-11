Two nights after a tough-luck loss to Madison West on Tuesday night, Janesville Parker's baseball team bounced back and beat the same opponent 4-3 Thursday night in Madison.
Senior Tre Miller started on the mound and picked up the win after giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks. He struck out three and made several key defensive plays from the mound, Vikings coach Kerry Michaels said.
He snagged a line drive and doubled off a base runner in the second inning for one inning-ending double play, ended the third and fifth innings by catching line drives smacked back to him, and calmly initiated a 1-4-3 double play that ended the sixth inning after the potential game-tying run reached base.
He also went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored a run.
"Tre Miller was a real difference maker and got their big guys out time after time," Michaels said.
Despite Miller's work, the Vikings trailed 3-1 before they put together a two-run, game-tying rally in the fifth.
Miller's single and Keegan Skrzypchak's walk put two on base with two outs with catcher Jaicy Campbell due up.
Campbell ripped a single to center field that scored Miller, then center fielder JJ Douglas singled to left to bring in Skrzypchak and tie the game.
Campbell, Miller and Taye Sihabouth each had two hits in the game.
"We tended to hit it where they weren't today when we had runners in scoring position," Michaels said.
The Vikings then used a little small ball and got little help from a Regents error on a hard smash by Miller to take the lead in the sixth.
Parker is scheduled to host the reigning Division 1 state baseball champion Milton (7-11 overall, 6-6 Badger Conference) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Park.
JANESVILLE PARKER 4, MADISON WEST 3
Parker;000;121;0;—;4;9;1
West;100;200;0;—;3;6;2
Leading hitters—Wenkman (MW) 2x4, Miller (JP) 2x4, Sihabouth (JP) 2x3, Campbell (JP) 2x4. HR—Marcin (MW).