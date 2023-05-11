01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Two nights after a tough-luck loss to Madison West on Tuesday night, Janesville Parker's baseball team bounced back and beat the same opponent 4-3 Thursday night in Madison.

Senior Tre Miller started on the mound and picked up the win after giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks. He struck out three and made several key defensive plays from the mound, Vikings coach Kerry Michaels said.

