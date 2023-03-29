With strength through the middle of the diamond, Janesville Parker head baseball coach Kerry Michaels hopes his team can outperform last season’s 5-17 record.
“We’re getting better every day,” Michaels said. “Every repetition we get in practice, we try and go game speed just to try and catch up to some of the competition that has played a lot of summer ball.”
One spot Michaels will need someone to step up is on the mound with Caleb Wilson set to miss the season while healing from Tommy John surgery.
Among those who will try to pick up the slack are Gavyn Novak, who pitched 33 innings last season. Keegan Skrzypchak, Carter Smalley and Tre Miller will also spend some time on the mound for the Vikings this year.
Parker also has a slew of talent in the middle infield. Tayelin Sihabouth is back after being named to the Big Eight Conference’s all-second team last season. Miller, Novak and Carson Purdy-Hilts will also play in the infield this season. Michaels thinks that unit can be a strength for the Vikings.
“I’m hoping our middle defense is going to be one of our strong points,” Michaels said. “If we can get (opponents) hitting the ball up the middle like most teams want to, that’s where we have our best guys.”
J.J. Douglas will patrol center field while Skrzypchak and Smalley will see time in the corner outfield positions.
Behind the dish for the Vikings will be Jaicy Campbell.
“He just continues to get better, and he’s a freak athlete,” Michaels said. “He’s a hockey goalie and a baseball catcher, so he’s got more fast-twitch muscles in his body than anybody in the school combined. He’s just incredible. He’s working hard and he’s getting better every day.”
Michaels said the key to improving Parker’s conference record will be taking advantage of runners in scoring position. With an abundance of talented pitchers in the Big Eight Conference, Michaels hopes the Vikings can drive in more runs and improve their defensive fundamentals.
Michaels is also looking forward to seeing his seniors go through one more baseball season together.
“These guys have been together now for four years,” Michaels said. “They went through all the COVID stuff, and I just want them to be out there and to enjoy this senior season. I just want these guys to appreciate, really compete and have fun doing it.”
The Vikings’ first game at Lake Geneva Badger was scheduled for Tuesday night but postponed. The next game on the schedule is a home nonconference matchup against Oregon on Thursday.
