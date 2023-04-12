Wildcats 14, Vikings 0 Janesville Parker baseball team no-hit by Verona pitchers in five-inning game GAZETTE STAFF Apr 12, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pair of Verona pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against Janesville Parker at Riverside Park in Janesville on Wednesday.Alex Rech worked four hitless innings in the Wildcats' 14-0, run-rule-shortened victory, and Jack DeTienne threw the final frame.The Vikings (0-4) worked five walks off Rech but could get little else going at the plate."We struggled in every phase today," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Tough one, but we'll put it behind us and do our best to compete with Craig" on Thursday.Verona (3-0), meanwhile, kept up a steady onslaught against Parker's pitching. Three Vikings each allowed at least three earned runs, and they combined for just two strikeouts.Nate Novinska drove in three runs for the Wildcats, while DeTienne had a two-run home run.Parker's game Thursday against the Cougars will be the second between the crosstown rivals in three days. Craig beat Parker 12-2 on Tuesday night.VERONA 14, JANESVILLE PARKER 0 (5)Verona;352;40;—;14;10;1Janesville Parker;000;00;—;0;0;2Leading hitters—DeTienne (V) 2x3, Grignon (V) 2x3. 2B—Peterson (V). 3B—Brotzman (V). HR—DeTienne (V).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—V: Rech (W, 4-0-0-0-5-3), DeTienne (1-0-0-0-0-1). JP: Smalley (L, 2/3-2-3-3-4-0), Schnuck (1 1/3-4-5-5-0-0), Monroe (3-4-6-3-0-2). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Auto workers union, credit union labor negotiations appear to be faltering Stores along Janesville's 'grocers row' rally for customers Janesville man charged with possession of child pornography Beloit area residents recall flood from 50 years ago Evers proposal could bump up state aid for Janesville schools, lower property taxes