Janesville Parker couldn't preserve an early lead against Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference baseball matchup Saturday morning.
The Vikings jumped in front early with single runs in the first and second innings.
Sihabouth opened the game with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to put Parker up 1-0. In the second, Schnuck earned a base on balls, stole second base and scored on Tre Miller's line drive single to center field.
Miller had two hits in the game, as did Keegan Skrzypchak. But they and Sihabouth, the top three hitters in the batting order, were the only Vikings with base hits.
Vikings pitcher Gavyn Novak kept the Spartans off the board through 3 1/3 innings, striking out five in that stretch, before Memorial put up a pair of runs in the fourth to tie the game.
Novak pitched six solid innings despite taking the loss. He struck out nine Memorial batters, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk. The Vikings committed two errors, including a crucial one in the sixth inning that led to Memorial's go-ahead run.
In that inning, Novak retired the first two Memorial batters before Allen reached base and advanced all the way to third on an error on a fly ball to right field.
Craig followed that play with a single to bring Allen home and put the Spartans ahead. Parker went down in order in the seventh to end the game.
Memorial's Latham-Woodruff struck out 10 Parker batters in five innings, and Lenz struck out four more in relief for the Spartans. Latham-Woodruff also had a double and scored one of his team's fourth-inning runs.
Janesville Parker;110;000;0;—;3;5;2
Madison Memorial;000;201;X;—;2;6;0
Leading hitters—Miller (JP) 2x3, Skrzypchak (JP) 2x4, Grosspietsch (MM) 2x3. 2B—Sihabouth (JP), Latham-Woodruff (MM). 3B—Jones (MM).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—JP: Novak (L, 6-6-3-2-1-9). MM: Latham-Woodruff (5-5-2-2-3-10), Lenz (W, 2-0-0-0-0-4).
