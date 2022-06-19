JANESVILLE

The season got off to a rousing start for the Janesville American Legion team.

Post 205 went 4-0 on the weekend to win the Father's Day Tournament at Riverside Park.

Janesville, now 5-0 for the season, capped off the tournament with a 9-4 win over Beloit on Sunday.

Post 205 also defeated Waukesha, Hartland and Middleton in the tournament after opening the season with a win over Kettle Moraine on Wednesday.

"I'm just really happy with the way we've started the season," head coach Kerry Michaels said. "We've got a fun team with a bunch of guys that really want to get after it.

"We beat three pretty good teams this weekend, including a Beloit team that was mostly Turner kids. I'm glad we were able to get the tournament in, and hopefully, it becomes a yearly tradition."

UW-Whitewater recruit Jack Ryan picked up the win Friday night over Beloit, while St. Mary's University recruit Patrick Schork was the winner against Beloit.

Nick Gregg and Jack Nickols picked up wins Saturday.

"I can't say enough about the weekend that Nickols had," Michaels said. "He's coming off an ACL injury but yet went out there and really pitched well and hit the ball hard it seemed every time up.

"And as a team, we had a very good first week. We've still got some things to correct and work on, but to start 5-0, I couldn't be more tickled."

Janesville plays at Delavan-Darien on Tuesday.

(Sunday's game)

JANESVILLE 9, BELOIT 4

Beloit;101;010;1--4;5

Janesville;401;310;x--9;11

Janesville leading hitters--Conway 2x4, Schork 3x4 (2B), Ryan 3x4 (3B).

Janesville pitching--Schork (W), Ryan (S).

(Saturday's games)

JANESVILLE 13, MIDDLETON 5

Middleton;200;003;--5;3

Janesville;301;018;x--13;6

Janesville leading hitters--Nickols (2B).

Janesville pitching--Halverson, Gregg (W).

JANESVILLE 13, WAUKESHA 3 (6)

Waukesha;012;000;--;3;5

Janesville;252;004;--13;9

Janesville leading hitters--Conway 4x5 (2B), Sihabouth 2x5 (2B).

Janesville pitching--Nickols (W), 10 SO, 1 BB.

(Friday's game)

JANESVILLE 6, HARTLAND 2

Hartland;000;200;0;--2;4

Janesville;022;010;1--6;10

Janesville leading hitters--Gregg 2x3, Nickols 3x3 (2B), Ryan (2B), Jacobson (2B), Conway (2B).

Janesville pitching--Ryan (W), Jacobson (4).

