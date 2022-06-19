Janesville Legion wins Father's Day tournament Gazette staff Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Jack Nickols picked up the win Saturday for the Janesville American Legion team in its Father's Day tournament game against Waukesha. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Janesville's Jaicy Campbell is welcomed back into the dugout after scoring during their legion game against Waukesha at Riverside Park on Saturday. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe season got off to a rousing start for the Janesville American Legion team.Post 205 went 4-0 on the weekend to win the Father's Day Tournament at Riverside Park.Janesville, now 5-0 for the season, capped off the tournament with a 9-4 win over Beloit on Sunday.Post 205 also defeated Waukesha, Hartland and Middleton in the tournament after opening the season with a win over Kettle Moraine on Wednesday."I'm just really happy with the way we've started the season," head coach Kerry Michaels said. "We've got a fun team with a bunch of guys that really want to get after it."We beat three pretty good teams this weekend, including a Beloit team that was mostly Turner kids. I'm glad we were able to get the tournament in, and hopefully, it becomes a yearly tradition."UW-Whitewater recruit Jack Ryan picked up the win Friday night over Beloit, while St. Mary's University recruit Patrick Schork was the winner against Beloit.Nick Gregg and Jack Nickols picked up wins Saturday."I can't say enough about the weekend that Nickols had," Michaels said. "He's coming off an ACL injury but yet went out there and really pitched well and hit the ball hard it seemed every time up."And as a team, we had a very good first week. We've still got some things to correct and work on, but to start 5-0, I couldn't be more tickled."Janesville plays at Delavan-Darien on Tuesday.(Sunday's game)JANESVILLE 9, BELOIT 4Beloit;101;010;1--4;5Janesville;401;310;x--9;11Janesville leading hitters--Conway 2x4, Schork 3x4 (2B), Ryan 3x4 (3B).Janesville pitching--Schork (W), Ryan (S).(Saturday's games)JANESVILLE 13, MIDDLETON 5Middleton;200;003;--5;3Janesville;301;018;x--13;6Janesville leading hitters--Nickols (2B).Janesville pitching--Halverson, Gregg (W).JANESVILLE 13, WAUKESHA 3 (6)Waukesha;012;000;--;3;5Janesville;252;004;--13;9Janesville leading hitters--Conway 4x5 (2B), Sihabouth 2x5 (2B).Janesville pitching--Nickols (W), 10 SO, 1 BB.(Friday's game)JANESVILLE 6, HARTLAND 2Hartland;000;200;0;--2;4Janesville;022;010;1--6;10Janesville leading hitters--Gregg 2x3, Nickols 3x3 (2B), Ryan (2B), Jacobson (2B), Conway (2B).Janesville pitching--Ryan (W), Jacobson (4). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Legion Kerry Michaels Jack Nickols Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Milton baseball team advances to state baseball title game after wins over Hartland Arrowhead, Greendale Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Court records show Carl J. Isaacs, Jr. was serving prison sentence at home when he disappeared Rock County Sheriff's Office: 27 years later, John Doe identified as Delavan man Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form