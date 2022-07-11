FORT ATKINSON
The Janesville American Legion team had a productive weekend at the Fort Atkinson Tournament.
Post 205 won three of four games to improve to 12-1 on the season.
Janesville defeated Hartland on Friday night, Genoa City on Saturday and Beloit for the fourth time this season on Sunday. Post 205 suffered its first loss of the season in Saturday’s second game to Oconomowoc.
“There is no panic in this team and that’s a great thing to see,” Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said. “We came back and won two games in the seventh inning against two good teams.
“In our loss to Oconomowoc, we faced the best pitcher we’ve seen all season. He was a kid that pitched for Ripon College in the spring, and he had a great command of three pitches.”
In Friday’s win over Hartland, Janesville scored six runs in the seventh inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. Nick Gregg tied the game with an RBI double in the top of the seventh and Logan Juschka gave Post 205 the lead for good with an RBI single.
Hayden Halverson picked up the win in relief.
Post 205 routed Genoa City 16-5 on Saturday behind 11 hits. Jack Ryan was 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Patrick Schork homered and finished 2-for-3.
Tayelin Sihabouth’s two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Janesville to a 5-4 win over the Beloit Bandits on Sunday.
Jack Nickols picked up the win in relief.
“We’re playing good, solid baseball right now,” Michaels said. “It’s a good group that is having fun.
“And after losing our first game of the season to Oconomowoc, it was good to see us bounce back.”
Janesville is scheduled to host Oconomowoc at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
Fort Atkinson Tournament(Result Friday)
JANESVILLE 9, HARTFORD 4
Janesville 002 100 6 — 9 10 1
Hartford 000 121 0 — 4 6 2
Leading Janesville hitters: Schork 3x5, Nickols 2x3, Gregg 2x4 (2B), Juschka 2x4, Jacobson (3B).
Janesville pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so): Schork (5-5-3-6-7), Halverson (W, 1-1-1-0-0), Nickols (1-0-0-0-3).
(Results Saturday)
JANESVILLE 16, GENOA CITY 5 (5)
Genoa City 410 00 — 5 7 3
Janesville 464 2x — 16 11 1
Janesville leading hitters: Ryan 3x4 (2 2B), Schork 2x3 (HR), Sihabouth 2x3 (2B).
OCONOMOWOC 5, JANESVILLE 1
Janesville 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
Oconomowoc 001 220 x — 5 6 1
Janesville leading hitters: Jushka 2x3.
Janesville pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so): Ryan (L, 4.1-4-1-4-9), Nickols (1.2-2-0-2-1).
(Result Sunday)
JANESVILLE 5, BELOIT 4
Beloit 000 220 0 —4 5 2
Janesville 201 000 2 —5 6 2
Leading Janesville hitters: Schork 2x3, Sihabouth 3x4.