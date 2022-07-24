Janesville Legion season ends with regional loss Gazette staff Jul 24, 2022 Jul 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The season ended Friday for the Janesville American Legion baseball team.Post 205 lost 7-5 to Germantown at the AAA double-elimination regional tournament in Genoa City.Janesville stayed alive Thursday with a 13-7 win over Hartland but fell behind early against Germantown and could not recover."Their pitcher was very good," Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said. "He kept the ball down and hit his spots."They (Germantown) threw the ball around in the seventh inning and allowed us to rally, but we came up short."(Result Thursday)JANESVILLE 13, HARTLAND 7Hartland;200’040;0;—;7;8;0Janesville;350;320;x;—13;18;0Janesville leading hitters—Ryan 3x3 (2B), Nickols 3x5 (2 2B), Jushka 3x4, Schork 3x5 (2 2B), Gregg 2x3 (2B), Jacobson 2x3 (2B, 3B).Janesville pitching—Ryan 6 innings, eight hits, 7 SO, 5 BB; Gregg 1 inning, 1 SO.(Result Friday)GERMANTOWN 7, JANESVILLE 5Germantown; 004;010;2;—7Janesville;100;000;4;—5Janesville leading hitters—Schork (3B), Jacobson (2B).Janesville pitching—Gregg 5 innings, 6 SO, 1 BB; Nickols 2 innings. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville's Campbell fulfills lifelong dream by signing with San Diego Padres Death notices for Jul. 21, 2022 Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft Janesville man argues nude child photos were legal, didn't show sex acts Death notices for July 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form