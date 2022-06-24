The winning ways continued Wednesday night for the Janesville American Legion baseball team.
Post 205 improved to 7-0 on the season with a 5-2 win over the Beloit Bandits.
Janesville starter Trace Jacobson threw well, allowing two runs on seven hits. Jacobson, a 2022 Janesville Parker graduate, went six-plus innings with four strikeouts to record his second win of the season.
“Trace not only threw well but really did a nice job of fielding his position, too,” Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said. “He executed two rundowns perfectly and did the little things really well.”
Post 205 struck first in the top of the second inning thanks to RBI singles from Patrick Schork and Nick Gregg. Schork and Gregg both finished with two hits.
The Bandits tied the game up in the bottom of the inning, scoring both runs on back-to-back doubles by Brayden McMahon and Konner Giddley double.
Janesville took the lead for good in the third on a Beloit error and made it 5-2 in the fifth on Griffin Davis’ two-run single.
Jack Nickols got the final two outs for Janesville in relief of Jacobson.
Janesville hosts Beloit on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Park.
“We continue to play good, fundamental baseball,” Michaels said. “I really like our attitude and how things are coming together.”
