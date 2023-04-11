JANESVILLE — The Cougars’ speed on the basepaths paid dividends in Janesville Craig’s 12-2 Big Eight Conference baseball victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday.

Every time the Cougars had a runner on base, they were a threat to steal. Craig’s aggressive running, combined with solid hitting and five Parker errors, led to an easy day in the field. Craig stole six bases in the game.

JVG_230412_CITY_BASE08.jpg
Janesville Craig’s Jake Schaffner takes third base after an overthrow to second during Tuesday’s game against crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Riverside Park in Janesville.
JVG_230412_CITY_BASE11.jpg
Janesville Parker celebrates after scoring two runs in the third inning of Tuesday's game against crosstown rival Janesville Craig at Riverside Park in Janesville.
