Janesville Craig’s Jack Adams slides safely into third base for a triple during a game Tuesday against crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Riverside Park. The Cougars used their speed plenty against the Vikings, stealing six bases in their 12-2 run-rule victory.
Janesville Craig’s Aiden Schenk pitches in Tuesday’s game against Janesville Parker at Riverside Park in Janesville. Schenk was the winner after throwing a complete game and striking out four Vikings batters.
JANESVILLE — The Cougars’ speed on the basepaths paid dividends in Janesville Craig’s 12-2 Big Eight Conference baseball victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday.
Every time the Cougars had a runner on base, they were a threat to steal. Craig’s aggressive running, combined with solid hitting and five Parker errors, led to an easy day in the field. Craig stole six bases in the game.
“It’s awesome,” said Craig shortstop Jake Schaffner. “We really don’t have a kid on the team that can’t steal a base or two every single time they get on base. So it’s great because if you get a single, you end up being at third.”
The Cougars scored four runs in the first inning with RBI from Devin Gudenschwager, David Distefano and Ryan Lemm. Craig held its lead for the rest of the game and tacked on eight more runs in the next two frames.
Joseph Stried led the Cougars with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. Schaffner, along with Jack Adams, hit triples in the contest. Four Cougars recorded multiple hits and five hits for extra bases.
“We had awesome at-bats, especially early in the game,” said Craig coach Josh Shere. “Our guys are seeing their approach and their focus at the plate really well. They’re really focusing on hitting low line drives and just hitting the ball. They did it very well tonight. It was fun to watch.”
On the mound, Craig’s Aiden Schenk led the way, pitching all five innings and giving up just four hits.
“Aiden threw really well,” Shere said. “He got ahead of a lot of hitters, especially early. He competed, and that’s the most he’s thrown so far for us this year. So he’s getting a little more extended and it was a great start for him.”
The Vikings didn’t make it easy for Schenk, though.
“Our at-bats today were solid,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “We were putting the ball in play. We didn’t drop it in there where they could fall safely, but we had four hits. That’s going in the right direction. So we need to add a few more hits onto that. But not striking out is really critical for us at this point.”
Parker’s Gavyn Novak started on the bump for the Vikings and was effective at throwing strikes. His pitches were on target, but Craig took advantage and put balls in play, piling up 13 hits on the night.
“They take advantage when you make a mistake of any kind,” Michaels said. “They’re that good of a team that they’re going to take advantage of it. They’re just crystal solid. You have to have everything in order, your ducks in a row, if you’re going to play them and have any success because they can come at you and beat you in so many ways.”
Down 9-0 entering the top of the third inning, the Vikings broke through offensively. Two walks and a bunt from Gabe Bowers put runners on second and third. Novak hit a single to center field to bring home both runners, Parker’s only runs of the game.
Novak was relieved in the middle of the third by Tavyne Schnuck, who limited the Cougars to just one hit and no runs the rest of the way.
Craig picked up its fourth victory of the year and has outscored opponents 85-7.
“I think we’re all seeing the ball pretty well, doing a pretty good job in our offensive approaches and playing pretty solid in the field,” Schaffner said. “So with those things combined, it gets you in the win column.”
Parker is scheduled to host Verona on Wednesday before taking on the Cougars again at 5 p.m. Thursday.