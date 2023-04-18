Pitching led the way in Janesville Craig’s 8-0 Big Eight Conference victory over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.
Aiden Schenk started on the mound for the Cougars and pitched six innings, giving up just two hits and three walks and recording four strikeouts. Charlie Claas pitched the seventh inning and recorded a strikeout.
“(Our) pitchers did what they needed to do,” Craig coach Josh Shere said. “They threw strikes and tried to force them to hit the ball. They didn’t hit the ball, and we made plays behind them. So it was really good.”
On offense, Craig (7-0, 5-0 Big Eight) recorded nine hits with one double and earned six walks.
Outfielder Jack Adams went 3-for-3 at the plate, scored three runs and swiping three bags. Adams got the scoring started for Craig in the first inning with a bunt single.
“He had an excellent bunt in first and that was a hit because he would have beat it out,” Shere said. “They made a poor throw anyways and we ended up scoring a few runs off of that. But with his speed, it just worked out great that way.”
Craig stole nine bases in the game but also made a couple of mistakes on the basepaths that Shere hopes the team learns from.
Quarter of the way through the season with a spotless record, Craig will travel to Oconomowoc for a game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
