01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Pitching led the way in Janesville Craig’s 8-0 Big Eight Conference victory over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.

Aiden Schenk started on the mound for the Cougars and pitched six innings, giving up just two hits and three walks and recording four strikeouts. Charlie Claas pitched the seventh inning and recorded a strikeout.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you