Janesville Craig first baseman Aiden Schenk takes a throw off the mark as Janesville Parker's Tayelin Sihabouth reaches safely during Tuesday's Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park. Craig took a 12-1 victory. The teams are scheduled to meet again on Thursday.
The first round of one of Wisconsin's oldest and best high school baseball rivalries went to Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
The Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning and coasted to a 12-1 victory over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference baseball game at Riverside Park.
The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Craig (8-1, 8-1, 7-1) got RBIs from eight players in disposing of its crosstown rival.
"I thought our kids were locked in right from the get-go," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "Any time you can have a first inning like that, it puts the kids' nerves at ease, especially in a game against Parker.
"We got production up and down the lineup today. And when you have that much traffic on the bases, it creates problems for the other team."
After Parker went down in order in the top of the first, Craig went to work in the bottom of the inning. The Cougars' first five batters scored before the Vikings recorded an out. Craig stole six bases in the inning and sent 11 batters to the plate.
Denver Hughes got the start and the pitching victory for Craig. The junior right-hander threw three effective innings, allowing one run on three hits.
Aiden Schenk led Craig's 12-hit attack with three hits and leadoff batter Jake Schaffner was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Parker (1-6, 1-6) continues to struggle offensively. The Vikings have scored a total of four runs in their last six games.
"We've got so much to work on, but still I thought there were some positives to take away," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "We only struck out twice today, and that's something that has really hurt us the last few games.
"And these kids are resilient, too. They'll put this one behind them and come ready to play on Thursday."
Parker is scheduled to play host to Craig on Thursday at Riverside Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.