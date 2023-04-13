JANESVILLE — When the city's two rival high school baseball teams met at Riverside Park for the second time in three nights Thursday, each picked up where it left off in its previous game.
Good news for Craig, which had beaten Parker 12-2 in five innings on the same field Tuesday night.
Bad news for the Vikings, who lost to Verona 14-0 on Wednesday without recording a hit.
The final score Thursday was 22-0 Cougars, and the winning team set the tone early.
Jake Schaffner opened the game with a single and a stolen base, then Aiden Schenk and Dylan Gudenschwager walked and singled to load the bases. DiStefano got hit by a pitch, the first of five Craig batters who would be hit in the game, to bring Schaffner home. Schenk came home on a groundout, then Gudenschwager and DiStefano scored on passed balls.
Those first-inning miscues were the first of many for the Vikings. In addition to the five hit batters, Parker pitchers allowed a total of eight bases on balls, and Parker's defense was charged with a total of eight errors. All told, Craig (5-0) needed only 11 base hits — nine of them singles — to score their 22 runs, and only 11 of them were batted in.
"Our at-bats were extremely competitive," Cougars coach Josh Shere said. "We took what the pitchers gave us at the plate."
The Vikings (0-5) were able to cast aside any worries about going without a hit again when No. 2 batter Tre Miller ripped a double down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning. Keegan Skrzypchak followed with a walk, but they both were left on base after Cougars pitcher Denver Hughes struck out Max Monroe and got Gavyn Novak to pop out to right field.
"A big thing when we score a bunch of runs or any runs in general, we try to put up a zero that next inning, and Denny (Hughes) did a fantastic job of staying ahead of hitters and throwing strikes," Shere said.
Craig (5-0) put up a six-spot in the next half inning to fully pull away. In the Cougars' eight-run third inning, they surpassed the 100-run mark for the year in just their fifth game, all of which had been shortened by the 10-run rule.
Gudenschwager finished 3-for-3 and scored three runs, and Aiden Schenk had three RBI for the Cougars.
Hughes, meanwhile, suffered just one more blemish on the mound, a two-out double to Parker catcher Jaicy Campbell in the second inning. He threw three innings with two hits, a walk and four strikeouts. In relief, Craig's Snyder pitched two innings with three strikeouts, a walk and no hits.
"I'm so happy and proud of these guys because of the work we put in," Shere said of his team after the win. "The demeanor is different this year, and I'm just so proud of the way the scores and the runs and the hits and at-bats — it's really showing they're really going after it."
Both teams have Friday off before returning to the diamond Saturday. Craig is set to host Beloit Memorial at 10 a.m., while Parker will travel to play Madison Memorial at Mansfield Stadium at the same time.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 22, JANESVILLE PARKER 0 (5)
Janesville Craig;468;04;—;22;11;0
Janesville Parker;000;00;—;0;2;8
Leading hitters—Gudenschwager (JC) 3x3, Stried (JC) 2x4, Dillon (JC) 2x4. 2B—Adams (JC), Miller (JP), Campbell (JP). 3B—Schenk (JC).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—JC: Hughes (W, 3-2-0-0-1-4), Snyder (2-0-0-0-1-3). JP: Skrzypchak (L, 2-4-10-4-3-1), Miller (2-7-11-0-4-3), Sihabouth (1-1-1-1-1-0).