Josh Shere will be the next head coach of the Janesville Craig High varsity baseball team.

Shere is replacing Victor Herbst, who coached at Craig for 30 years and was the head baseball coach for the past 18 seasons. Craig won the Division 1 state baseball championship under Herbst in 2015.

