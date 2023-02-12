Josh Shere will be the next head coach of the Janesville Craig High varsity baseball team.
Shere is replacing Victor Herbst, who coached at Craig for 30 years and was the head baseball coach for the past 18 seasons. Craig won the Division 1 state baseball championship under Herbst in 2015.
Shere played baseball at Craig and was a member of the school’s 2001 state tournament runner-up. He also played college baseball for UW-Whitewater and UW-Oshkosh, making first team all conference in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference three times.
After college, Shere started coaching baseball in Janesville, including several youth teams and as a varsity assistant coach under Herbst. He was also the head coach of the junior varsity team for two years. He also spent many summers starring in the local amateur baseball circuit playing for the Milton Raptors of the Rock River League.
“Josh is extremely humbled and honored to be the next head baseball coach here at Craig High School,” Craig athletic director Ben McCormick said in a news release. “Coach Bob Suter and coach Victor Herbst have had a tremendous impact on his life and he hopes to try and do the same for the next generation of players.”
