JANESVILLE — For the first time this season, Janesville Craig's baseball team didn't overwhelm its opponent Tuesday night at Riverside Park with its dynamic lineup and baserunners.
With the Cougars finally forced to rely on their pitching and defense deep into a game this season, Aiden Schenk and the rest of the Cougars answered the bell in a 6-0 win over Sun Prairie West in a Big Eight Conference matchup.
It was a pitching battle between Craig's Aiden Schenk and Sun Prairie's Jackson Hunley throughout. The Cougars (9-0 overall, 6-0 Big Eight) spurned some opportunities on the base paths in the first three innings, but their persistence paid off in the fourth. Craig scored its first run on the game on an RBI double from Jack Adams that brought home Dylan Snyder.
With a 1-0 lead, it was up to Schenk and the Cougars' defense to hold off the Wolves, and they delivered. Schenk didn't give up a hit until the fourth on his way to allowing two hits in five innings with three strikeouts.
"He was awesome, and his changeup was dynamite tonight," Craig coach Josh Shere said. "We did some scouting and knew that they're aggressive swingers. They'd like to hit early in the count, and we figured that offspeed pitches would work well. His changeup was awesome, got a lot of guys out and stayed around the zone really well."
When the Wolves (6-2, 3-2) made contact with Schenk's pitches, Craig's reliable defense secured the outs. Shortstop Jake Schaffner made several diving saves, Adams expertly tracked down fly balls in center field and third baseman Connor Dillon made a diving grab down the third-base line late in the contest. Even Snyder and Schenk were dynamic, scooping throws and delivering outs while playing first base.
"It's definitely a relief knowing you have a good defense behind you," Schenk said. "So you don't have to do all the work yourself. It's definitely a good thing."
Charlie Claas came out of the bullpen to relieve Schenk in the fifth and picked up right where Craig's starter left off. Claas closed out the game, giving up two hits and catching a Wolves baserunner with an impressive pickoff play to second base in the sixth while the score was still 1-0.
"We got towards that 70-pitch mark (for Schenk) and we decided to go with Charlie," Shere said. "He's a gamer. So we knew that the moment wouldn't get too big for him. And he came in and did what he needed to do."
Craig's offense finally broke out in the sixth, bringing five runs across to pull away from West. With the bases loaded and one out, a hit-by-pitch, a two-RBI single from Devin Gudenschwager and an RBI single from Denver Hughes put the Cougars in excellent position to pick up another win.
"Our guys competed really well, even early on," Shere said. "And things didn't really go our way. We still barreled up some balls that just didn't fall, and things weren't always going our way.
"I'm just really proud of the way the guys just kept competing and putting pressure on and taking good at-bats. We had a few poor ones, but that's baseball. We're always going to have that. But when things didn't go our way, they didn't call it out and they just kept at it and things eventually went our way."
With a spotless record this deep into the season, the Cougars' win against a talented opponent will be something to build on for the rest of the year.
"It's going to be another confidence booster going into West again on Thursday and then going into Verona on Saturday," Shere said. "We've got two very tough games coming up, and we're just going to take them a game at a time. This game is going to be great for boosting our confidence even higher and just making sure that we're even more prepared and focused to go up to Sun Prairie and get another win."
JANESVILLE CRAIG 6, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 0
Sun Prairie West;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
Janesville Craig;000;105;X;—;6;9;1
Leading hitters—Gudenschwager (JC) 2x3, Olsen (SPW) 2x3. 2B—Snyder (JC), Adams (JC), Jung (SPW).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JC: Schenk (W, 5-2-0-0-3-4), Claas (2-2-0-0-0-1); SPW: Hunley (L, 5-6-1-1-1-5), Adamowski (1-3-5-5-1-2).