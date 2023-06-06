Janesville Craig seniors Denver Hughes, Connor Dillon, Joe Stried and Jake Schaffner, left to right, all hug after their 4-2 loss to Burlington in a sectional semifinal game at Oregon High School on Tuesday. Story on Page 24.
Burlington’s Ethan Daubner slides under a tag attempt by Janesville Craig catcher Ryan Lemm during a WIAA sectional semifinal game at Oregon High School on Tuesday. Craig lost 4-2, ending their state tournament hopes.
Janesville Craig’s Devin Gudenschwager celebrates after hitting a double in the first inning of Tuesday's sectional semifinal game against Burlington at Oregon High School. Craig lost 4-2, ending their state tournament hopes.
Coaches and teammates help Janesville Craig’s Devin Gudenschwager into the back of a utility vehicle to be carted off the field after he suffered a serous leg injury during Tuesday's sectional semifinal game against Burlington at Oregon High School.
Janesville Craig’s Devin Gudenschwager gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he is carted off the field after suffering a serious leg injury during a sectional semifinal game against Burlington at Oregon High School on Tuesday.
Janesville Craig seniors Denver Hughes, Connor Dillon, Joe Stried and Jake Schaffner, left to right, all hug after their 4-2 loss to Burlington in a sectional semifinal game at Oregon High School on Tuesday. Story on Page 24.
Burlington’s Ethan Daubner slides under a tag attempt by Janesville Craig catcher Ryan Lemm during a WIAA sectional semifinal game at Oregon High School on Tuesday. Craig lost 4-2, ending their state tournament hopes.
Janesville Craig’s Devin Gudenschwager gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he is carted off the field after suffering a serious leg injury during a sectional semifinal game against Burlington at Oregon High School on Tuesday.
OREGON — A three-run first inning proved costly for No. 1 Janesville Craig in a WIAA sectional baseball matchup against No. 5 Burlington at Oregon High School on Tuesday. The Cougars lost 4-2, putting an end to a fantastic season in which they suffered just one loss before Tuesday.
They found themselves unfamiliar territory in the first. After Craig pitcher Aiden Schenk forced a fly out to the first batter of the game, a single, a walk and another single from the Demons loaded the bases. A hit-by-pitch in the next at-bat gave Burlington a 1-0 lead.