OREGON — A three-run first inning proved costly for No. 1 Janesville Craig in a WIAA sectional baseball matchup against No. 5 Burlington at Oregon High School on Tuesday. The Cougars lost 4-2, putting an end to a fantastic season in which they suffered just one loss before Tuesday. 

They found themselves unfamiliar territory in the first. After Craig pitcher Aiden Schenk forced a fly out to the first batter of the game, a single, a walk and another single from the Demons loaded the bases. A hit-by-pitch in the next at-bat gave Burlington a 1-0 lead.

SOWI_230607_CRAIG02.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Devin Gudenschwager celebrates after hitting a double in the first inning of Tuesday's sectional semifinal game against Burlington at Oregon High School. Craig lost 4-2, ending their state tournament hopes.
SOWI_230607_CRAIG09.jpg
Buy Now

Coaches and teammates help Janesville Craig’s Devin Gudenschwager into the back of a utility vehicle to be carted off the field after he suffered a serous leg injury during Tuesday's sectional semifinal game against Burlington at Oregon High School.
SOWI_230607_CRAIG13.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Denver Hughes walks back to the team's dugout after its sectional semifinal loss to Burlington at Oregon High School on Tuesday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you