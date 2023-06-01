Janesville Craig second baseman Joseph Stried slides under the tag attempt from Milton catcher Tyler Zeal to score during their Division 1 regional final game at Riverside Park against Milton on Thursday.
Milton shortstop Jake Cummins ends up holding the throw to first after the force out of Janesville Craig left fielder Devin Gudenschwager at second during their Division 1 regional final game at Riverside Park on Thursday.
Janesville Craig second baseman Joseph Stried slides under the tag attempt from Milton shortstop Jake Cummins for the steal at second base during their Division 1 regional final game at Riverside Park on Thursday.
The ball bounces out of Cougars first baseman David Distefano’s glove as he reaches over the fence during Janesville Craig’s Division 1 regional final game against Milton at Riverside Park on Thursday.
JANESVILLE — An impending high school graduation, blazing heat and a 30-minute rain delay all played a part in No. 1 Janesville Craig's 8-0 regional championship victory over No. 8 Milton in a WIAA baseball contest on Thursday.
"They have so much going on in their heads right now with graduation tonight for the seniors," said Craig coach Josh Shere. "We had to play today and we had to move the game (time) up because of that. Then you've got the rain and the heat. I'm proud of the way that they just stuck with it and just continued to play."