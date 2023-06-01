JANESVILLE — An impending high school graduation, blazing heat and a 30-minute rain delay all played a part in No. 1 Janesville Craig's 8-0 regional championship victory over No. 8 Milton in a WIAA baseball contest on Thursday.

"They have so much going on in their heads right now with graduation tonight for the seniors," said Craig coach Josh Shere. "We had to play today and we had to move the game (time) up because of that. Then you've got the rain and the heat. I'm proud of the way that they just stuck with it and just continued to play."

