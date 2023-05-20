JANESVILLE — Twenty-one straight wins, a Big Eight Conference championship and a 7-1 win over Sun Prairie East were all in a day's work for Janesville Craig at Riverside Park on Saturday.

"It's awesome to win the conference and to win a bunch of games," Craig shortstop Jake Schaffner said. "There's really only one game (this season) where it's been close. But it feels good to come out and win the conference. It feels great."

Janesville Craig’s Denver Hughes pitches during the Cougars' home game against Sun Prairie East at Riverside Park on Saturday.
Janesville Craig’s Jake Schaffner celebrates after a three-run triple during the Cougars' win over Sun Prairie East at Riverside Park in Janesville on Saturday.
