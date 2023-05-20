JANESVILLE — Twenty-one straight wins, a Big Eight Conference championship and a 7-1 win over Sun Prairie East were all in a day's work for Janesville Craig at Riverside Park on Saturday.
"It's awesome to win the conference and to win a bunch of games," Craig shortstop Jake Schaffner said. "There's really only one game (this season) where it's been close. But it feels good to come out and win the conference. It feels great."
Craig's win wasn't its flashiest of the season or a close affair, but it encapsulated what makes this team so special. The Cougars — as they had 20 times before — showed speed on the base paths, discipline at the plate, efficiency on the mound and stellar defensive play.
The Cougars' 21st win was scoreless in the bottom of the second inning before Craig (21-0 overall, 17-0 Big Eight) scored two runs — without recording a single hit.
Denver Hughes, the first batter of the inning, stood in the box and took a pitch in the back to reach first base. A Cardinals' wild pitch moved Hughes to second and a bunt from David Distefano moved Hughes to third.
Craig's next batter, Connor Dillon, put down another bunt that brought Hughes home as Dillon reached first safely. Dillon reached second after another East wild pitch and then third on an errant throw trying to (19-4 overall, 14-4 conference) catch Dillon on second.
In the box, center fielder Jack Adams drove a pitch to right field that was far enough to bring Dillon home and to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
With the lead, Hughes did what he does best on the mound. He stayed ahead of hitters, threw strikes, let East (19-4, 14-4) put balls in play and walked no batters. In his seven innings on the mound, Hughes threw just 76 pitches.
"Denver threw awesome, and he had a lot of great rhythm," Craig coach Josh Shere said. "He adds great tempo. He wants the ball and he wants to go and throw it again.
"He knows how good our defense is. He trusts them so well that even if he gives up two or three hits, he knows that the defense is there behind him and he can trust them. They put the ball in play and our defense is going to make plays. It has got to be fantastic to be a pitcher for our team with our defense."
Craig's defense was practically flawless in its biggest game of the season so far. Schaffner at short, Joseph Stried at second, Charlie Claas at third and Distefano at third rounded out an infield that consistently scooped hard-hit ground balls for plays at first.
Sun Prairie East's talented roster did manage to make some contact and drive some pitches deep into the Cougars' outfield, but with Jack Adams, Devin Gudenschwager and Aiden Schenk patrolling the outfield, it was a frustrating day overall for the Cardinals.
"Our outfield is so fast, and they just run and track everything," Shere said. "And even when we put Aiden out in right field, he's just a natural athlete. He gets great reads on fly balls, and there's not many balls that drop in our outfield. It's stellar."
Catcher Ryan Lemm got in on the action, as well, making an athletic sliding catch on a foul ball near East's dugout on the first-base side of the field.
"That foul ball that he caught was incredible," Shere said. "I was so pumped and excited for that one. I broke my clipboard because I was so excited and I hit it. That play was amazing. And then he threw a kid out (running to second) two plays later."
East managed one run in the top of the fourth before Schaffner and the Cougars exploded for four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Distefano drew a walk, Dillon hit a single and Adams was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Schaffner. The 2022 all-state award winner launched the first pitch he saw to deep center field, clearing the bases and putting Schaffner on third with a triple.
"I was just thinking of hitting a hard line drive back up the middle and that's kind of what I did," Schaffner said.
Craig scored one more run in the inning and another in the sixth to win its conference title.
"I'm super proud of what these guys have been doing all season long," Shere said. "It's so special. These guys work their butts off, and they just continue to get better every game and every practice."
The Cougars have three games remaining in the regular season, starting at Madison La Follette on Monday, before they start their push toward their ultimate goal: another WIAA Division 1 state championship.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 7, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 1
Sun Prairie East;000;100;0;—;1;4;3
Janesville Craig;020;401;X;—;7;3;0
Leading hitters—Glusick (SPE) 2x3. 2B—Glusick (SPE). 3B—Schaffner (JC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JC: Hughes (7-4-1-1-1-0); SPE: Stelzer (L, 4-2-6-4-0-4), Whetten (2-1-1-0-1-0).
- Janesville Craig 13, Madison East 0 (5)—Before securing its 21st win of the season, Craig won its 20th on Friday in a five-inning affair.
Schaffner starred again in the contest, reaching first base then stealing second, third and home to score a run.
"We did what you needed to do," Shere said. "We put up runs early and often and put the game away. Before you know it, it's 13-0 in the fifth and we're heading home."
Tyler Horkan got the win on the mound for the Cougars.
"He hasn't gotten many innings in this year because we've had a lot of short games, but Tyler did fantastic," Shere said. "He got ahead of guys and threw strikes."