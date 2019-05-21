Janesville Craig built a 5-0 lead in the first two innings and hung on for a 5-4 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison Memorial at Riverside Park on Tuesday.

The Cougars (20-1 overall) are 17-0 in Big Eight play, and could complete their perfect run through the conference by defeating Memorial in Madison on Thursday.

The Cougars used aggressive base running to put up their five early runs.

In the first, Dan Blomgren led off with a single and stole second.

Micah Overley singled Blomgren home, and Clark Schmaling walked.

Ryan Herbst singled home Overley, and Schmaling advanced to third.

And Herbst then broke for second and got in a rundown, which allowed Schmaling to score the third run of the inning.

Jacob Hessling singled in the second inning and stole second. He scored on Tegan Christiansen's single. Christiansen stole second and went to third on the catcher's throwing error. Blomgren made the score 5-0 with a sacrifice fly.

"We did a nice job running the bases early," Craig coach Victor Herbst said.

The Cougars did not score again in the game, but the pitching of Woelfle and Gavin Kilen and the team's defense made the early lead hold up.

Woelfle pitched the first five innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He left when his pitch count hit 90.

Kilen pitched the final two innings. With two outs in the seventh, No. 9 hitter Kole Kerkhoff singled. Leadoff man Jack Krumbach, who earlier hit a two-run homer off of Woelfle, then sent a towering fly to right that the wind knocked down, and Christiansen made the catch to end the game.

"There was a little excitement there at the end," the coach Herbst said.

Schmaling threw out two Memorial runners attempting to steal second, which proved to be big outs in the one-run game.

CRAIG 5, MEMORIAL 4

Memorial (ab-r-h-rbi)--Krumbach, 3-1-1-2; Jungers, 2-0-0-0;Yu, 3-0-1-0; Murphy, 3-0-0-0; Watson, 0-0-0-0; Olson, 2-1-1-0; Schaefer, 3-1-1-0; Vieth, 2-0-0-0; Hoeser, 1-0-0-0; Sprout, 0-0-0-0; Kerkhoff, 3-0-3-2; N. Gonring, 0-1-0-0. Totals: 25-4-7-4.

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)--Blomgren, 1-1-1-1; Kussmaul, 3-0-0-0; Hughes, 3-0-0-0; Overley, 3-1-1-1; Schmaling, 1-1-0-0; Herbst, 3-0-2-1; Kilen, 3-0-1-0; Hesseling, 2-1-0-0; Christiansen, 3-1-1-1; Woelfle, 0-0-0-0. Totals: 22-5-6-4.

Memorial;002;200;0--4

Craig;320;000;x--5

E--Memorial 1. LOB--Memorial 3, Craig 7. HR--Krumbach. Sac--Jungers. SF--Blomgren. SB--Olson, Schaefer, Blomgren 3, Hesseling, Christiansen.

Memorial;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Kerkhoff (L);4;4;5;4;6;6

Hoeser;2;2;0;0;0;1

Craig;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Woelfle (W);5;6;4;4;1;6

Kilen (S);2;1;0;0;1;2