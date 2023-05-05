Shortstop Jake Schaffner belted two home runs as Janesville Craig handled its business in a 6-1 victory over Big Eight opponent Madison West on Friday.
The Cougars (13-0 overall, 10-0 Big Eight) faced their most difficult challenge Friday night in a duel against Regents pitcher Tiago Sanchez. Hitter's counts were hard to come by against the pitcher as Sanchez struck out 10 Cougars.
"He's very good. He's probably throwing 85 (mph)-plus, and our guys weren't ready for that velocity right away," Craig coach Josh Shere said. "I thought Sanchez is the best pitcher we've seen so far."
On the road in a pitcher-friendly park, it took until the second time through the lineup for the Cougars to adjust and flourish.
"The first time through the lineup, Sanchez had five strikeouts. The second time through the lineup, he had one. So we made adjustments to a degree to be more competitive and to put more swings on the ball," Shere said. "We needed to make adjustments, and our guys did it that second time through. We put more balls in play, so we got better that way."
In a dominant season, how the Cougars' adjust amid adversity might pay dividends when tournament play arrives.
"If we're going to accomplish some of these goals that they've got set for themselves, we're going to have to not only face these types of pitchers, we're gonna have to beat these types of pitchers," Shere said.
"Sanchez threw great against us, but we were still able to get guys on and move guys over. And even if Jake didn't hit his two home runs, we still outscored them 2-1. But I mean, we've got Jake and they don't."
Schaffner's first homer of the game was to deep right field in the third inning, giving Craig a 2-0 lead. West (8-6, 7-5) scored one run in the bottom of the inning before Schaffner, Craig's leadoff batter, hit another bomb to right field in the fifth for a 4-1 lead.
"They weren't just homers, they were bombs," Shere said. "He's just so good. He's a table setter. He gets things going, and he's not only super fast, he makes great contact. He doesn't strike out, he gets on base and he's going to steal. It just makes him the most perfect leadoff person that you can have."
Craig scored two more runs in the game behind RBI singles from Charlie Claas and Devin Gudenschwager, while pitcher Drayton Lou kept West scoreless.
Lou pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up just three hits to the Regents.
"Drayton went out and did what he needed to. He threw strikes and got ahead of guys," Shere said. "And he just forced them to put the ball in play. He just kept attacking, attacking, attacking. And I think our pitchers have bought into this concept that it's OK to give up hits.
"Even if we give up three hits, our defense is going to do what needs to be done to minimize runs given up. As long as we don't complicate things by walking two or three guys and then giving up three hits, we're minimizing those big innings, and we're keeping the score low."
After walking a batter in the last inning, Lou was relieved by Dylan Snyder, who closed out Craig's 13th win of the year.
While it might not have been the flashiest of the Cougars' victories midway through the season, it could prove the most important for a team with high hopes and talent to make a deep postseason run.
Craig will continue its stellar season Saturday with a conference rematch at Verona at 11:30 a.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 6, MADISON WEST 1
Craig;002;021;1;—;6;8;0
West;001;000;0;—;1;3;2
Leading hitters—Conkey (MW) 2x3, Schaffner (JC) 3x4. HR—Schaffner 2.