An Aiden Schenk grand slam in the first inning was the defining moment of the Janesville Craig baseball team's latest romp.

The Cougars beat Beloit Memorial 19-1, and Schenk's four-run blast was part of a nine-run first inning that put the game beyond doubt at Riverside Park in Janesville on Saturday morning.

