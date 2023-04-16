An Aiden Schenk grand slam in the first inning was the defining moment of the Janesville Craig baseball team's latest romp.
The Cougars beat Beloit Memorial 19-1, and Schenk's four-run blast was part of a nine-run first inning that put the game beyond doubt at Riverside Park in Janesville on Saturday morning.
Craig coach Josh Shere said his team took advantage of free bases in the opening frame. Schenk's homer came on his second plate appearance of the first.
"It was a huge swing that really set the tone right away," Shere said. "Someone in every game so far is doing something special in the first inning."
The Cougars got the chance to swing their bats in the second inning, collecting five of their nine total hits and adding six more runs to the ledger. Shere said Beloit's fielders made some nice plays in the inning to limit the damage to just six runs.
In total, Craig worked seven walks in the game, and six more batters reached base when they were hit by pitches.
Shere's team has now outscored its six opponents by a combined 126-8 to reach 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Eight play. With rematches with Beloit on Tuesday and Madison La Follette on Monday, the Cougars figure to reach 8-0 and 7-0 before traveling for a game at Oconomowoc that might be the Cougars' toughest test of the season so far — not including their own practices.
"We talk about staying focused and try to keep practice very competitive and practice game-like situations as much as we can," Shere said when asked how to keep his players sharp as they steamroll through the early portion of their schedule.
He said he and his coaches emphasize not taking pitches off and playing the game the Craig way, which includes taking what the pitchers give them, looking for fastballs to put in play and putting pressure on opposing defenses with their team speed.
"As coaches, we're challenging them in practice and hoping those challenges help them have success in game situations," Shere said.
First pitch for Monday's game in Madison is scheduled for 5 p.m.