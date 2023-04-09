JANESVILLE—Five hits was enough for Janesville Craig to secure a 14-2 nonconference baseball win over Elkhorn on Saturday.
The Elks’ Carter Georgalas doubled in the first at-bat of the game and Jake Lueptow brought him in on a sacrifice fly two batters later to give Elkhorn (1-6 overall, 0-2 Southern Lakes Conference) a 1-0 lead in the first.
After a scoreless first for the Cougars, Craig (2-0) went off in the second, scoring 10 runs.
Craig took advantage of Elkhorn’s defensive mistakes and pitching struggles. The Cougars took five walks, were hit by two pitches and hit into two Elks’ errors in the inning.
“We’ve done a very good job of taking what they give to us,” Craig coach Josh Shere said. “We pride ourselves in that this is our box. That’s our spot, and we don’t get out of it. So hit-by-pitches or walks, we’re going to take every free base that we can get. The more we take advantage of that in high school baseball, you typically come out on top. We pride ourselves on being disciplined.”
The Cougars not only took advantage of what was given to them in the batter’s box but on the basepaths as well. Craig swiped three bases in the game and was consistently running on passed balls and errant pitches.
“We’ve got a lot of team speed basically one through nine,” Shere said. “We’ve got guys on the bench, too, that have some good wheels. We’re going to try to put pressure on their defense whether that’s stealing, bunting and just using our speed.”
With a a 12-1 lead entering the fourth inning, all Craig needed to do was continue throwing strikes and playing stellar defense to secure a win.
Denver Hughes picked up the win on the mound after pitching three innings of one-hit ball and striking out four.
“I felt really good today and was prepared,” Hughes said. “I was just trying to throw strikes and just let my teammates field the ball and make the plays.”
Craig had just a single error in the game and kept Elkhorn honest on the bases.
“I think we have one of the best defenses probably in the state,” Hughes said. “I just have a lot of trust in my guys that they can make the play. So I’m just throwing strikes and just letting them field the ball.”
After Hughes was relieved in the third, Drayton Lou was called upon to close out the contest. After two quick singles and a botched pickoff attempt put Elkhorn runners on second and third, Lou stepped up. The junior pitcher went on to strike out the next three batters and get out of the inning with just one run allowed.
“He bounced back and got out of it,” Shere said. “He’s thrown very well for us inside this year. If he continues to do that, he’s expected to be a big part of it this year.”
Lou recorded another strikeout in the fifth to close out the run-rule-shortened victory.
Elkhorn’s Ayden Lysaght received the loss on the mound despite not giving up a hit and recording just one earned run.
Next up for the Cougars is a home matchup against Madison La Follette at 5 p.m. Monday, while Elkhorn will travel to Delavan-Darien at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Craigs defeats Oregon 32-3 on Friday
The Cougars’ offense found its in its first game of the season.
Six Cougars had multiple hits, and the team finished with 25 total.
Shortstop Jake Schaffner led the team, going 6-for-6 with eight RBI. In the first inning alone, he had three hits, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Jack Adams and Joseph Stried each recorded three hits.
“I couldn’t ask for anymore for a first game,” Shere said. “I will remember this one forever. I wish (former) coach (Victor) Herbst could have been there to see it.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG 14, ELKHORN 2
Elkhorn 100 10 — 2 4 2
Janesville Craig 0(10)2 2X — 14 5 1
Leading hitters—Lemm (JC) 2x2. 2B—Lemm (JC), Lou (JC), Georgalas (E).