The Janesville American Legion team suffered its second loss of the season Wednesday.

Oconomowoc jumped out to a an early 5-run lead and held on for an 8-6 win at Riverside Park.

Janesville (12-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to two but could not get any closer.

"We battled and ended up having what would've been the winning run at the plate in the seventh inning, but we couldn't get that clutch hit we needed," Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said.

"What really hurt us was that they (Oconomowoc) had two outs and nobody on in the second inning but ended up scoring four runs. They hit every mistake we made, which is what good teams do."

Janesville heads to Plover for the weekend to play in an eight-team tournament that began Thursday night. Post 205 is in Pool 1 with host Plover, Menomonie and Sheboygan.

"This will be a very good test for us," Michaels said. "Plover has always been a tough tournament because of the strong number of teams that are there.

"We could possibly play five games in four days, so we'll have to rely on our pitching depth to carry us."

(Result Wednesday)

OCONOMOWOC 8, JANESVILLE 6

Oconomowoc;240;110;0;—;8;8;2

Janesville;102;003;0;—6;9;2

Janesville leading hitters: Gregg 2x2, Jushka 2x4.

Plover Tournament schedule

Thursday—Janesville vs. Plover, 8 p.m.

Friday—Janesville vs. Holmen, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday—Janesville vs. Menomonie, 1 p.m.; Janesville vs. Sheboygan, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday—TBD

