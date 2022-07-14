Janesivlle Legion suffers second loss of the season Gazette staff Jul 14, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville American Legion team suffered its second loss of the season Wednesday.Oconomowoc jumped out to a an early 5-run lead and held on for an 8-6 win at Riverside Park.Janesville (12-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to two but could not get any closer."We battled and ended up having what would've been the winning run at the plate in the seventh inning, but we couldn't get that clutch hit we needed," Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said."What really hurt us was that they (Oconomowoc) had two outs and nobody on in the second inning but ended up scoring four runs. They hit every mistake we made, which is what good teams do."Janesville heads to Plover for the weekend to play in an eight-team tournament that began Thursday night. Post 205 is in Pool 1 with host Plover, Menomonie and Sheboygan."This will be a very good test for us," Michaels said. "Plover has always been a tough tournament because of the strong number of teams that are there."We could possibly play five games in four days, so we'll have to rely on our pitching depth to carry us."(Result Wednesday)OCONOMOWOC 8, JANESVILLE 6Oconomowoc;240;110;0;—;8;8;2Janesville;102;003;0;—6;9;2Janesville leading hitters: Gregg 2x2, Jushka 2x4.Plover Tournament scheduleThursday—Janesville vs. Plover, 8 p.m.Friday—Janesville vs. Holmen, 12:30 p.m.Saturday—Janesville vs. Menomonie, 1 p.m.; Janesville vs. Sheboygan, 3:30 p.m.Sunday—TBD Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 One injured in early-morning residential fire on Janesville's south side Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form