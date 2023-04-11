01STOCK_MILTON_REDHAWKS

Broden Jackson’s big night at the plate and strong work from four pitchers helped Milton beat Oregon 12-3 on Tuesday night in Badger Conference baseball.

Jackson went 2-for-four with a home run and four RBI for the Red Hawks. Fitzke, Vande Berg and Kober all drove in two runs apiece.

