Red Hawks 12, Panthers 3 Jackson's four RBI night lifts Milton baseball past Oregon GAZETTE STAFF Apr 11, 2023 Broden Jackson's big night at the plate and strong work from four pitchers helped Milton beat Oregon 12-3 on Tuesday night in Badger Conference baseball.Jackson went 2-for-four with a home run and four RBI for the Red Hawks. Fitzke, Vande Berg and Kober all drove in two runs apiece.On the mound, Braden Bastian gave up three runs in three innings before Biddick, Sykora and Snyder combined for four scoreless innings.The Red Hawks also enjoyed a 13-0 win over Monroe on Monday night after putting up eight runs in the first inning.Milton next hosts Mount Horeb at 5 p.m. Thursday at Schilberg Park.MILTON 12, OREGON 3Milton 115 000 5 — 12 10 1Oregon 030 000 0 — 3 6 3Leading hitters—Jackson (M) 2x4, Holcomb (M) 3x4, Ritter (O) 2x3. 2B—Kober (M), Bastian (M), Marcin (O), Buskager (O). 3B—Fitzke (M), Holcomb (M). HR—Jackson (M).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—M: Bastian (3-4-3-2-1-1), Biddick (1-1-0-0-1-0), Sykora (2-1-0-0-1-1). O: Buskager (6-6-7-4-3-8), Mueller (1/3-4-5-5-2-0), Dins (2/3-0-0-0-2-1).