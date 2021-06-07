Evan Jackson stymied Janesville Parker in a nonconference baseball game Monday.
The Milton High senior right-hander struck out 14 batters in leading the Red Hawks to a 1-0 victory. Jackson pitched into the seventh, with Jack Campion coming on to pick up the save.
Ian Lilla drove in the only run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.
”It was a well-pitched game on both sides,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “We made Jackson look like Nolan Ryan.
”We actually out-hit them but couldn’t capitalize on the chances we had. It was a tough loss.”
Sam O’Leary started for Parker and was the hard-luck loser. The senior left-hander struck out six and did not allow an earned run.
Taye Sihabouth had two of Parker’s five hits, while Garrett Daskam was 2-for-3 for Milton.
Parker plays at Middleton today in a Big Eight Conference game.
MILTON 1, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 000 000 0—0 5 0
Milton 001 000 x—1 4 0
O’Leary, Wilson (6); Jackson, Campion (7)
Leading hitters—Sihabouth (P) 2x4, Daskam (M) 2x3. 2B—Hessenauer (M).
SO—O’Leary 6, Jackson 14. BB—O’Leary 3, Jackson 4