JANESVILLE

Eric Hughes joined the no-hitter club Friday.

The Janesville Craig junior held Madison East hitless in five innings of work to lead the Cougars to a 10-0 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park. The game was called in the bottom of the fifth due to the 10-run rule.

Second-ranked Craig got four RBI from Clark Schmaling and four runs scored from Hughes to improve to 16-1 overall and 14-0 in conference play.

The right-hander Hughes was on cruise control throughout, striking out two and walking one. East (2-11, 2-10) got only one runner as far as second base.

“I think I might’ve thrown a no-hitter at the freshmen level, but not at the varsity level,” Hughes said. “I just wanted to throw strikes, knowing that our defense is so good that they’re going to make plays behind me.

“And getting those four runs the first inning and getting that cushion really helped me relax. We just had to come today and take care of business, and that’s what we did.”

Craig jumped on the visitors right away. Schmaling and Ryan Herbst each had two-run singles in the first to put the Cougars up 4-0.

The lead grew to 6-0 in the second as Hughes drove in a run with an RBI single to make it 5-0, and he later scored on Schmaling’s perfectly executed safety squeeze.

Dan Blomgren drove in a run in the third to push the lead to 7-0 and Schmaling’s RBI groundout made it 8-0 in the fourth.

The game ended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when Sam Stried drove in Hughes with an RBI single and a 10-0 Craig lead.

Craig hosts third-ranked and defending Division 1 state champion Waunakee in a nonconference game at 11 a.m. today. Craig coach Victor Herbst said it will be a good test for his team.

“Tomorrow will be a good test for both teams,” Herbst said. “At this point of the season, you want to be playing good teams because that’s what you see come tournament time.”

CRAIG 10, EAST 0 (5)

East (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hauser cf 2-0-0-0; Owen ss-3b 1-0-0-0; Tomony p-ss 2-0-0-0; Vanegas c 2-0-0-0; Anderson cf 1-0-0-0; Pitts ph 1-0-0-0; Ja. Hussin 1b-p 2-0-0-0; Agard 2b 1-0-0-0; Griffiths ph 1-0-0-0; Je. Hussin 3b-1b 2-0-0-0; Baumann rf 2-0-0-0. Totals: 17-0-0-0

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)—Blomgren ss 4-1-1-1; Kussmaul rf 4-2-1-0; Overley 1b 2-1-0-0; Clark 1b 1-0-0-0; Hughes p 3-4-3-1; Schmaling c 3-1-1-4; Herbst dh 1-0-1-2; Stried lf 1-0-1-1; Kilen 3b 3-0-1-0; Hesseling 2b 1-1-1-0; Hageman 2b 0-0-0-0; Christiansen cf 2-0-0-0. Totals: 25-10-10-9

Madison East 000 00—0

Janesville Craig 421 12—10

E—East 2. LOB—East 3, Craig 9. SB—Tomony, Hughes 3, Schmaling 2, Christiansen 2, Kussmaul 2, Hesseling, Herbst. 2B—Blomgren, Hughes.

East IP H R ER BB SO

Tomony (L) 2 5 6 4 4 1

Hussin 2 2/3 5 4 4 4 0

Craig

Hughes (W) 5 0 0 0 1 2