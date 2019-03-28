Mild weather this week has meant an on-time start to the high school baseball season.

A slew of nonconference games have already been played, and the Rock Valley Conference season begins today.

Beloit Turner is ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll and is one of the Rock Valley favorites along with third-ranked Jefferson.

Several area teams have enough talent returning to make a trip to the state tournament in Grand Chute a realistic possibility.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect in area conferences:

Rock Valley

Jefferson and Turner are the defending co-champions, but both figure to be tested right out of the gate. Jefferson plays a talented Edgerton team in back-to-back games today and Friday. Turner has a home-and-home with Evansville, a team that looks to contend.

Edgerton lost three times to Jefferson last season, including an 11-1 setback in a Division 2 sectional final game.

Crimson Tide coach Mike Gregory says playing the Eagles twice in the first week is good and bad.

“I don’t like it in the sense that neither team will be the same by the end of the year as it is in the first couple of games,” Gregory said. “But it kind of sets the tone for the season. You either are at the top of the hill with a couple wins, or you can find yourself battling from behind right away if you lose them both.

“We’ve got a good group of kids that expect to win every time they step on the field. Most of these kids are two- and three-sport athletes that, between basketball the last two years, football last fall, and baseball last spring, and have had a lot of success.”

Edgerton is led by four-year starters Jaden Johnson and Mason Simmons. Johnson was first-team all-conference last season at catcher, while Simmons, an outfielder, was honorable mention.

Skylar Gullickson is also back for the Tide. The junior right-hander was 6-0 last season, including postseason wins over Turner and Mount Horeb. Sophomore left-hander Drew Hanson is No. 2 on the depth chart, while Brian Rusch takes over at shortstop.

“I really think the Rock Valley is going to be wide open,” Gregory said. “Jefferson and Turner lost some really good kids, but they’ll just reload like they always do. Whitewater has a lot back, and I think East Troy has got everybody back.”

Jefferson returns first-team all-conference pitcher Ryan Brost and infielder Nathan Hebber, but Brost will limited to DHing because of arm trouble.

Other returning first-team all-conference selections are Whitewater outfielder Jimmy DuVal and Walworth Big Foot outfielder Kaleb Greco.

Turner must replace Rock Valley player of the year Mitch Seager, along with Ryan Hughes and Hunter Waldsmith, but it returns junior all-conference pitcher Preston Viens and outfielder Cory Walker.

Whitewater brings back Chris Dedrick and Dylan Pease to go along with the powerful bat of DuVal.

Evansville won 16 games last season and has enough depth to contend this season. Carson Hill leads a young but talented Blue Devils team.

Clinton and Brodhead/Juda will look to rebound after combining for only four conference wins last season.

Southern Lakes

Defending champion Burlington figures to be the team to beat in the Southern Lakes. The Demons return three first-team all-conference players and are ranked third in Division 1 to start the season.

Elkhorn won only three conference games a year ago but returns the majority of starters. Nick Rockweiler earned first-team honors in the outfield last season and should lead a much-improved Elks team. Elkhorn began its season with a 3-0 nonconference win Tuesday while playing in Florida during spring break.

Delavan-Darien looks to regroup after a three-win season last year, including a 1-13 conference mark.

Badger was 8-6 in the Southern Lakes last season but must replace all-conference picks Dawson Vance and Colton Surges. Junior pitcher Addison Hochevar and senior outfielder Brett Adams are the top returnees for the Badgers.

Trailways South

Orfordville Parkview won 12 games last season, and coach TJ Stassi expects the Vikings to build on that this season. A senior-laden roster, led by pitcher Eli Hoscheit, could contend for a Trailways South title.

“We’re looking to take the next jump this season,” Stassi said. “We have seven starters returning and a lot of experience.

“Johnson Creek is ranked in the preseason and has to be the favorite, but I think we can contend, along with Palmyra-Eagle and Deerfield. We just need somebody to step up and lock down our No. 2 pitching spot behind Eli.”

Other returning starters for the Vikings are Jarrett Brown, Justin Balch and Korben Brown.

Palmyra-Eagle, under head coach and Janesville resident Tom Davey, is the defending conference champion after a perfect 16-0 league record last season.

With only five teams in the Trailways South, Stassi was forced to try and find 16 nonconference games to play.

“We’re at 23 right now, which is OK,” Stassi said. “It’s tough with only eight conference games, but we’re trying to get back to some of our old rivalries games by playing teams like Brodhead/Juda, a doubleheader with Clinton, and we even scheduled a game for this Saturday with (Janesville) Parker.”

Badger South

Milton coach Kris Agnew isn’t putting a lot of stock into Wednesday’s season-opening loss to Janesville Craig. The coach knows his team will be better prepared for a tough Badger South season by playing the Big Eight powerhouse and state-ranked Cougars.

“We really like our schedule and opening up against Craig and Verona,” Agnew said of his first two nonconference games. “It’s a good way to find out early where you’re at as a team and what you need to work on.

“We’ve been laying the groundwork for this season, and I think everyone is optimistic and likes our chances in the Badger South this season.”

Agnew said the team will lean on the senior leadership of catcher Bailey Nickel, Memphis Moore and Caleb Dammen, along with a talented crop of underclassmen led junior Colin Schuetz.