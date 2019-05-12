Five notable performances from the past week in area high school sports, and five events to watch for in the upcoming seven days.

Top performances

Brody Lippens, Janesville Parker track and field—The senior was one of two individual Big Eight Conference champions from Janesville at the conference meet Friday. Lippens won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 41.25 seconds. He also took third in the 110 hurdles.

Madison Page, Elkhorn girls track and field—Page continued her standout season by posting three individual wins in the Walworth County invite Tuesday. Page won the 100, the long jump and the triple jump to help the Elks capture the invite championship.

Devon and Drew Davey, Elkhorn boys track—Speaking of the Walworth County invite, the Davey brothers helped the Elks win the boys title, too. Devon won the 100, 200 and 400, while Drew won the 3,200.

Eric Hughes, Janesville Craig baseball—The junior pitcher did a little bit of everything in Friday’s 10-0 win over Madison East. Hughes fired a no-hitter, allowing one walk and striking out two to earn the victory. He also was 3-for-3 at the plate and scored four runs.

Kenzy Conkle, Turner softball—The Trojans seem to have found their rhythm after a tough start, and Conkle has been a big reason why. She pitched what coach Regan Peters called her best game of the year in beating Whitewater on Thursday. That win avenged Turner’s only loss in its last 11 games.

What to watch for

Top-two Big Eight showdown, baseball, Tuesday and Thursday—Janesville Craig will put its unbeaten league record on the line against second-place Madison West this week. The Cougars host on Tuesday before a rematch Thursday in Madison.

Parkview at Johnson Creek, softball doubleheader, 4 p.m., Monday—The visiting Vikings were ranked No. 7 in the state in Division 4 this week, while Johnson Creek is No. 3. Johnson Creek is unbeaten in the Trailways South, while Parkview has one loss.

Craig’s chance to play a role in Big Eight soccer race—Janesville Craig’s Big Eight title hopes took a hit when the Cougars lost at Madison East on Tuesday. But the Cougars could remain within striking distance and play a role in the race with home matches Tuesday against Madison West and Thursday against Madison Memorial.

Conference golf meets—The boys golf postseason gets rolling this week. Included in conference meets are Wednesday’s Rock Valley event at Riverside in Janesville. The Big Eight plays Thursday at Evansville.

End of the softball season—It seems hard to believe, but the WIAA postseason is here. On Thursday, Divisions 2-4 will begin regional play.