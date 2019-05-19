Five notable performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch in the coming seven days.

Top performancesBlake Wisdom, Badger boys golf—Wisdom, a senior, had a busy week. Wisdom tied for the best round with a 5-under 67 at the Erin Hills MACC Fund Invitational. He also won the Southern Lakes Conference tournament Tuesday when he shot 73 at Brighton Dale.

Devon Davey, Elkhorn boys track—Davey continues to be busy. He won the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the Southern Lakes Conference track and field meet Tuesday, helping the Elks win the team conference crown. Other Elkhorn boys winners were Lucas Koepke (300 hurdles), Alex Hergott (high jump), Nick Harvey (triple jump) and the 800 relay team.

Remington Stark, Parkview softball—The junior righty did her best to give the Vikings a chance to win the Trailways South Conference. Stark struck out 16 and had two doubles in a 3-1 win to start a doubleheader at Johnson Creek on Monday and struck out nine in the second game—a 4-0 loss.

Chelsea Naber, Parker softball—Naber hit a pair of home runs to help the Vikings to a big upset Monday. She had a two-run homer in the third and a three-run shot in the seventh to tie No. 2-ranked Sun Prairie, 7-7, before Parker won 8-7 in eight innings. Naber also tossed a complete game from the circle.

Daniel Thomsen, Janesville Craig boys golf—The senior led all city golfers and finished fourth overall at the Big Eight Conference tournament Thursday at Evansville. Thomsen shot a 5-over 77 to finish four shots back of medalist Kip Sullivan of Middleton.

What to watch forTrack road to state—By this time next week, we’ll know who is headed to the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. Regionals are scheduled for Monday, with the top four athletes in each event advancing to Thursday’s sectional meets.

Softball regionals—The WIAA softball tournament begins in earnest with regional semifinals Tuesday and regional finals Thursday. Craig (against Badger) and Parker (against Oregon) both open up on the road. Elkhorn is the top seed in that bracket. Parkview and Johnson Creek could meet again in a D4 regional final.

Milton vs. Edgerton, baseball, Wednesday, at Miller Park—The Red Hawks and Crimson Tide will play a nonconference matchup following Wednesday’s Brewers day game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Craig at Middleton, girls soccer, 7 p.m., Thursday—The Cougars are out of the running for a Big Eight Conference title but can still play spoiler to the Cardinals, who are unbeaten in league play. The teams could also match up in a regional final match a week later.

Boys tennis road to state—Boys tennis players will also punch their tickets to state this week. Subsectionals around the state are set for Monday or Tuesday, while sectionals are Wednesday or Thursday.