Five notable performances by area high school athletes in the past week and five events to watch for in the coming seven days.

Top performancesCasey Stone, Janesville Parker baseball—The senior right-hander tossed a three-hitter to knock No. 1-ranked Janesville Craig out of the WIAA baseball tournament in a Division 1 regional final Thursday. Stone struck out three and walked just one to help the Vikings avenge a pair of 7-0 losses in the regular season.

Sylvia Johansen, Clinton girls track and field—The freshman dominated all season long, but she’s no longer flying under the radar after winning the Division 2 100-meter dash title Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. She ran the race in 11.95 seconds, setting a state record for Division 2. Did we mention she’s just a freshman?

Isaac Morris, Parkview boys track and field—Morris, a sophomore, won his second consecutive state title in the wheelchair shot put Friday in La Crosse. Morris tied the state record with a final heave of 24 feet, 11.5 inches. He won by more than a full foot.

Chance Larson, Elkhorn baseball—Larson, the Elks’ cleanup hitter, led the charge for an offense that put up 13 runs in a Division 2 regional final win over Big Foot on Wednesday. Larson was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four runs scored in the 13-3 victory.

Kadin Kleman, Janesville Parker boys golf—The Vikings saved their best round of the season for sectional play Tuesday. They shot 316, and while that was not good enough to qualify for the state tournament, Kleman, a sophomore, fired a 73 to advance individually.

What to watch forWIAA Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional, baseball, Tuesday—One area team will play for a berth in the state tournament for sure. Ninth-seeded Parker and fourth-seeded Milton square off in a sectional semifinal at 10 a.m. at Roosevelt Park. The winner will meet Milwaukee Hamilton or Oconomowoc in a sectional final at 4 p.m. The Vikings are seeking their eighth state trip, with the last coming in 2014. Milton has never played at state.

WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional, baseball, Tuesday—Elkhorn will take aim at its second-ever trip to state and first since 1986. The fifth-seeded Elks take on second-seeded McFarland at 1 p.m. The winner will then face Edgewood or Wisconsin Dells immediately following in the sectional final.

WIAA Division 2 state golf tournament, Monday and Tuesday, at University Ridge—Edgerton returns to the Division 2 state field after finishing runner-up in the team race to Madison Edgewood a year ago. The Crusaders will again be the favorite, but it appears the Crimson Tide have closed the gap. Edgewood topped Edgerton at sectionals by 13 strokes.

WIAA Division 1 state golf tournament, Monday and Tuesday, at University Ridge—While Kleman participates as an individual after going with the Parker team last year, Lake Geneva Badger is in the D1 team competition. Blake Wisdom, who tied for seventh individually last year, should be in the mix at the top once again.

Big Foot/Williams Bay at Catholic Memorial, WIAA Division 3 girls soccer sectional semifinal, Thursday—The fifth-seeded ChiefDogs defeated fourth-seeded Shorewood on Saturday to win their first regional title since 2016. Top-seeded Catholic Memorial (20-4-1), the Classic Eight Conference champion, awaits Big Foot/Wililams Bay (13-4-0).