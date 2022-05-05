HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL High school baseball: Sun Prairie sweeps Janesville Parker in Big Eight doubleheader Gazette staff May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIEThings did not go well Wednesday for the Janesville Parker baseball team.The Vikings were outscored by a total of 27-1 in losing a Big Eight Conference doubleheader to Sun Prairie.The Cardinals won the first game 11-1 and the nightcap 16-0. Both games were called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.Parker, which lost its ninth consecutive game, fell to 1-9 overall and in the conference.Sun Prairie (9-3, 8-2) took control early in the first game, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.In the second game, the Cardinals ended the game with a nine-run fifth inning.Parker committed six errors in the two games and and had only five hits.The Vikings are scheduled to play at Madison West on Saturday.First gameSUN PRAIRIE 11, PARKER 1 (5)Parker 000 10 — 1 5 3Sun Prairie 700 13 — 11 5 1Leading hitters—JP: Miller 2x3 (2B), Jacobson (2B). SP: A. Ostrenga (3B).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: Wilson (L, 1-3-7-5-0-1), Smalley (3.2-2-4-3-0-4). SP: Brzezinski (W, 5-5-1-1-3-1).Second gameSUN PRAIRIE 16, PARKER 0 (5)Sun Prairie 202 39 — 16 11 1Parker 000 00 — 0 2 3Leading hitters—SP: S. Ostrenga 2x4, Wendler 2x4 (2B), A. Ostrenga 2x2, Wambach 2x3. JP: Sihabouth 2x3 (2B).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—SP: Richmond (W, 4-2-0-0-6-1), A. Ostrenga (1-0-0-0-3-0). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Baseball Big Eight Conference Sun Prairie Janesville Parker Doubleheader Recommended for you Trending Now To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form