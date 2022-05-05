01STOCK_BASEBALL

SUN PRAIRIE

Things did not go well Wednesday for the Janesville Parker baseball team.

The Vikings were outscored by a total of 27-1 in losing a Big Eight Conference doubleheader to Sun Prairie.

The Cardinals won the first game 11-1 and the nightcap 16-0. Both games were called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Parker, which lost its ninth consecutive game, fell to 1-9 overall and in the conference.

Sun Prairie (9-3, 8-2) took control early in the first game, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.

In the second game, the Cardinals ended the game with a nine-run fifth inning.

Parker committed six errors in the two games and and had only five hits.

The Vikings are scheduled to play at Madison West on Saturday.

First game

SUN PRAIRIE 11, PARKER 1 (5)

Parker 000 10 — 1 5 3

Sun Prairie 700 13 — 11 5 1

Leading hitters—JP: Miller 2x3 (2B), Jacobson (2B). SP: A. Ostrenga (3B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: Wilson (L, 1-3-7-5-0-1), Smalley (3.2-2-4-3-0-4). SP: Brzezinski (W, 5-5-1-1-3-1).

Second game

SUN PRAIRIE 16, PARKER 0 (5)

Sun Prairie 202 39 — 16 11 1

Parker 000 00 — 0 2 3

Leading hitters—SP: S. Ostrenga 2x4, Wendler 2x4 (2B), A. Ostrenga 2x2, Wambach 2x3. JP: Sihabouth 2x3 (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—SP: Richmond (W, 4-2-0-0-6-1), A. Ostrenga (1-0-0-0-3-0).

