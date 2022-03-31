JANESVILLE
As far as Janesville Parker baseball coach Kerry Michaels is concerned, the best thing his team can do heading into the 2022 season is to put the 2021 season in the rear-view mirror.
The Vikings struggled through a 5-15 season in 2021, including a 5-12 Big Eight Conference mark. Parker ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.
However, with six starters returning, Michaels is confident the Vikings will be a vastly improved team this spring.
“I haven’t even brought up last season,” Michaels said. “That’s behind us. We’re looking forward to this season, and what we think will be a good one.
“There may be some growing pains early on because of some inexperience at a couple of positions. But overall I really like the vibe of this team so far.”
Up the middle of the diamond is where Parker returns the most experience.
Junior Jaicy Campbell, who earned all-Big Eight honors as a goalie for the Janesville Bluebirds, handles the catching duties. Taye Sihabouth and Tre Miller, both juniors, return at shortstop and second base, respectively, and junior Caleb Wilson will anchor the outfield in center field.
“We’re going to be able to compete each and every game because of the strength we have up the middle,” Michaels said. “Plus, all those guys are a year older and are bigger and stronger than they were a year ago.”
Michaels believes the pitching depth will be greatly improved this season. Right-handers Wilson, junior Gavyn Novak and sophomore Keegan Skrzypchak will get most of the starts, with left-hander Ethan Jones Wiegelt also in the mix. Miller is expected to be used in relief, along with seniors Trace Jacobson and Mike Bowers
Jacobson gets the nod at first base, with Novak or senior Brad Warda both seeing time at third base.
Wilson anchors a young but talented outfield. Skrzypchak starts in right field, with sophomore J.J. Douglas the starter in left field.
“That’s a really athletic group,” Michaels said of his outfield. “They’ve just got to learn what it’s like to play the outfield with each other, who’s taking what and how to handle certain situations with runners on base.”
Parker is scheduled to begin the season today with a nonconference game at Oregon, weather and field conditions permitting.
JANESVILLE PARKER
2022 BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Note: Home games at Riverside Park
(All games 5 p.m. unless noted)
March: 31—at Oregon.
April: 2—Rockford Berean (at ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit), 9 a.m.; 5—at Beloit Memorial; 7—Beloit Memorial; 8—Clinton; 12—at Madison Memorial; 14—Madison Memorial; 16—Madison West, 11 a.m.; 19—Verona; 21—at Verona; 26—at Janesville Craig; 28—Janesville Craig; 30—at Stoughton, 2 p.m.
May: 3—Sun Prairie; 5—at Sun Prairie; 7—at Madison West, 11 a.m.; 10—at Middleton; 12—Middleton; 14—at Milton, 11 a.m.; 17—at Madison La Follette; 19—Madison La Follette; 20—at Edgerton, 4:45 p.m.; 24—Madison East; 26—at Madison East.