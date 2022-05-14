MILTON
Trey Jones completed the season sweep of Janesville teams on Saturday, and in the process, helped Milton sweep a nonconference doubleheader from Janesville Parker.
The freshman left-hander limited Parker to five hits in going the distance as Milton held off the Vikings 3-2 in the first game. He defeated Janesville Craig in complete-game victory earlier this season.
In the nightcap, the Red Hawks scored four runs in the third inning in pulling away for a 7-3 win.
Milton (17-3) was coming off a 7-0 loss to Waunakee on Friday and had lost two of its two previous games.
"Trey just keeps it simple, and it's a formula that works for him," Milton coach Kris Agnew said of Jones. "He throws multiple pitches, he throws strikes and just doesn't seem to get himself in trouble. He just knows how to pitch despite being only a freshman.
"And we needed the complete game from him. It has been a long week for us, so it was nice to get back on the winning side of things."
Parker (3-15) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on JJ Douglas' long home run to left.
Milton tied the game in the bottom of the inning and took the lead for good in the third on Alec Campbell's double and Jordan Bundy's RBI single. The Red Hawks made it 3-1 in the fourth on Braylen Vande Berg's RBI single.
Parker cut the lead to one in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Douglas and Keegan Skrzypchak with two outs but could not push across the tying run.
Gavyn Novak started for Parker and pitched the first six innings. The junior right-hander allowed three earned runs and struck out seven.
"I thought Gavyn threw well for us," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Milton's got a very good lineup, and he was able to keep them in check for the most part
"As a team, we're still trying to figure a few things out as far as our lineup and our pitching going forward, but we're getting close to where we want to be. We played four good games this week out of the five we played."
Justin Schnell's two-run single in the third inning was the big blow for Milton in the second game.
Andrew Maenner got the win for the Red Hawks, allowing four hits and two runs in four-plus innings.
Schnell and Campbell each had two hits for Milton in the second game.
First game
MILTON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 2
Parker;010;001;0;—;2;5;1
Milton;011;100;x;—;3;9;1
Leading hitters—JP: J. Douglas 2x3 (HR, 2B), K. Skrzypchak (2B); M: B. Vande Berg 3x4 (2B), J. Schnell 2x3 (2B), A. Campbell (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: G. Novak (L, 5-8-3-3-7-3), T. Miller (1-0-0-0-0-0); M: T. Jones (W, 7-5-2-2-6-1).
Second game
MILTON 7, JANESVILLE PARKER 3
Parker;010;010;1;—;3;5;4
Milton;014;011;x;—;7;7;0
Leading hitters—JP: T. Sihabouth 2x3, G. Novak (2B), J. Douglas (2B); M: A. Campbell 2x3, J. Schnell 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: C. Wilson (L, 3-5-0-4-4), T. Miller (3.1-4-2-1-0-0); M: A. Maenner (W, 4.2-4-2-1-3-3), Sykora (1.1-0-0-0-1-0), Goll (0-1-1-1-0-1), K. Desormeau (1-0-0-0-1-0).