Milton’s Jordan Bundy throws the bunted ball to first during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton catcher Alec Campbell makes a catch along the fence line during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Jack Campion turns the double play during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Jack Campion celebrates after scoring a run during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Braylen Vande Berg tries for the tag out during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Ashton Goll makes a jumping catch in the outfield during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Gavin Kilen slides safely into third base during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Jordan Bundy throws the bunted ball to first during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton catcher Alec Campbell makes a catch along the fence line during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Jack Campion turns the double play during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Jack Campion celebrates after scoring a run during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Braylen Vande Berg tries for the tag out during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Ashton Goll makes a jumping catch in the outfield during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
Milton’s Gavin Kilen slides safely into third base during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Milton advanced to the Oregon Sectional title game with a 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine.
The Milton High baseball team is one win away from a state tournament berth.
Jack Campion’s sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Ashton Goll with what turned out to be the winning run in the Red Hawk’ 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 1 sectional seminal game.
Milton (20-6) plays the winner of Oconomowoc/Mukwonago in the sectional title game at 4 p.m.
Milton trailed 2-0 in the third but scored three runs in the inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Michael Birkhimer got the win in relief, with Campion recording the final three outs for the save.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.