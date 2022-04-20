JANESVILLE

The offensive woes continued for the Janesville Parker baseball team at Riverside Park on Tuesday.

The Vikings managed only two hits in an 11-0 Big Eight Conference loss to Verona. The game was called in the sixth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Logan Neuroth was sharp on the mound for Verona (3-3 overall, 3-2 Big Eight). The senior right-hander allowed two hits in five innings, striking out seven and not walking a batter.

Parker (1-4, 1-4) has scored a total of two runs in its last four games.

“Neuroth came out and established himself early, and we didn’t adjust,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “He was throwing strikes and we needed to be more aggressive at the plate.

“I’m not sure what the answer is right now at the plate for us. One thing I do know is that we’re taking way too many pitches. We had six strikeouts looking.”

The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Verona pushed across two runs. Max Steiner, who finished with five RBI, drove in both runs with a single.

The Wildcats padded the lead with four runs in fifth and five more in the sixth. Steiner’s two-run double was the key blow in the sixth.

Parker had two hits, both by Taye Sihabouth, and struck out nine times.

Gavyn Nowak started for Parker and pitched well until tiring in the fifth. The junior right-hander allowed eight runs but four of them were unearned thanks to three Parker errors.

Parker is scheduled to play at Verona on Thursday.

“We’ve got to figure things out at the plate and soon,” Michaels said. “Our pitching hasn’t been our problem.”

VERONA 11, PARKER 0 (6)

Verona 000 245—11 13 1

Janesville Parker 000 000— 0 2 3

Leading hitters—Elias (V) 3x3, Armstrong (V) 2x3, Steiner (V) 3x4, Sihabouth (P) 2x3. 2B—Elias, Fink (V), Comber (V), Steiner. 3B—Armstrong.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—V: Neuroth (W, 5-2-0-0-7-0), McChesney (1-0-0-0-2-1); P: Novak (L, 5.2-11-8-4-3-0), Jones (.1-2-2-2-0-0).

