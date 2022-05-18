A late Madison La Follette rally denied Janesville Parker’s baseball team a Big Eight Conference victory Tuesday.
The Lancers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for a 6-5 comeback victory at Warner Park.
Parker (3-15, 2-13) got two RBI each from Gavyn Novak and Tayelin Sihabouth, but it was not enough.
“This was a tough one to lose,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “I thought we had a guy struck out in the sixth that would’ve ended the inning, but instead he hits a two-run homer on the next pitch over the short porch in right field.
“And then we get the first two runners on in the seventh, but can’t get a bunt down and don’t score. Very frustrating.”
Parker fell behind 4-2 after one inning but tied the game in the second on Sihabouth’s two-run single.
Parker is scheduled to play host to La Follette on Thursday at Riverside Park.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 5
Parker 220 010 0 — 5 7 2
La Follette 400 002 x — 6 6 1
Leading hitters—JP: G. Novak 2x3 (2B), K. Skrzypchak (2B), T. Sihabouth 2x4; ML: C. Zukowski 2x3 (HR, 2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: K. Skrzypchak (L, 5-6-6-4-3-1-3), C. Wilson (1-0-0-0-1-0); ML: C. Borcherding (4-4-5-4-1-4), C. Zukowski (W, 3-3-0-0-6-1).
