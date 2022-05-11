Don’t be surprised if Janesville Parker baseball coach Kerry Michaels got a thank-you text from Janesville Craig coach Vic Herbst on Tuesday.
As it turned out, the Vikings’ second victory of the Big Eight Conference season also served as a major plus for the Cougars.
Parker took a 2-1 victory at Middleton on Tuesday to improve to 2-11 in Big Eight play (3-11 overall).
What’s more, the loss knocked Middleton (9-4, 12-5) two games behind Craig with five games to play.
After snapping an 11-game losing streak in a nonconference victory over Oregon on Monday, Parker finally put together a winning streak.
“More than anything, I’m happy that we’ve put together two good games in a row,” Michaels said. “It’s important for us to gain a little bit of momentum as the regular season winds down and we get ready for the tournament.”
The key to the Vikings’ victory Tuesday was the pitching of Carter Smalley and Tre Miller. Smalley, a sophomore left-hander, got the victory, giving up four hits and one earned run in 4-2/3 innings, with two strikeouts and two walks.
Miller worked the final 2-1/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.
“Smalley didn’t even know he was going to start for us until he got on the bus,” Michaels said. “But he was very effective and did a great job.
“Tre was around the plate and threw nothing but strikes. It was probably our best-pitched game of the season.”
Parker scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning. Caleb Wilson drew a leadoff walk and Bradley Warda was hit by a pitch. Jaicy Campbell than laid down a sacrifice bunt, but an error at third base allowed Wilson to score and Warda to take third.
Tayelin Sihabouth then laid down a bunt that scored Warda with what turned out to be the winning run.
Middleton got one run in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Jaron Sarbacker and an RBI double by Easton Zempel. But the Cardinals managed only one more baserunner the rest of the game.The Vikings will have a rematch with Middleton at 5 p.m. Thursday, this time at Riverside Park.
PARKER 2, MIDDLETON 1
Parker 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
Middleton 000 010 0 — 1 5 2
Leading hitters—JP: Tre Miller 2x3, Tayelin Sihabouth 1x4, Gavyn Novak 1x3; Mid: Easton Zempel (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: Carter Smalley (W, 4.2-4-1-1-2-2), Miller (2.1-1-0-0-1-0); Mid: Caden Gmur (3-3-0-0-5-1), Jaden Pape (L, 4-1-2-2-4-1).
