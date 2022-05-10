01STOCK_BASEBALL

The Janesville Parker baseball team snapped an 11-game losing streak Monday.

Trace Jacobson homered and drove in three runs to lead the Vikings to a 13-11 nonconference victory over Oregon.

Parker (2-11) scored 12 runs over the final four innings of the wild game.

“The wind was blowing out, and we finally brought out our hitting pants,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “We needed this win. And Oregon’s got a nice team, so that makes it even better.

“The wind made it really tough, especially on the outfielders, but I thought our guys did a great job of running down some fly balls that were tough catches.”

Tre Miller got the pitching victory in relief for the Vikings, and Keegan Skrzypchak picked up the save.

Parker is scheduled to play at Middleton in a Big Eight Conference game today.

PARKER 13, OREGON 11

Parker 100 622 2 — 13 12 2

Oregon 000 721 1 — 11 9 5

Leading hitters—JP: Trace Jacobson 3x4 (HR, 3 RBI), Gavyn Novak 2x5 (3B), T. Sihabouth (2B), Jaicy Campbell (2B), Caleb Wilson 2x4; Or: Ryne Panzer 3x5 (2B), Tyler Soule 2x5 (2B), James Heller (HR), Owen Butzlaff 2x4.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: Caleb Wilson (4-5-9-1-7-3), Tre Miller (W, 1.1-3-1-1-1-1), Keegan Skrzypchak (1.2-1-1-1-1-3); Or: Ashton Ritter (L, 4-7-7-7-2-3), Cameron Mueller (3-5-6-3-2-1).

