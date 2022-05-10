HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL High school baseball: Janesville Parker ends 11-game losing streak Gazette staff May 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OREGONThe Janesville Parker baseball team snapped an 11-game losing streak Monday.Trace Jacobson homered and drove in three runs to lead the Vikings to a 13-11 nonconference victory over Oregon.Parker (2-11) scored 12 runs over the final four innings of the wild game.“The wind was blowing out, and we finally brought out our hitting pants,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “We needed this win. And Oregon’s got a nice team, so that makes it even better.“The wind made it really tough, especially on the outfielders, but I thought our guys did a great job of running down some fly balls that were tough catches.”Tre Miller got the pitching victory in relief for the Vikings, and Keegan Skrzypchak picked up the save.Parker is scheduled to play at Middleton in a Big Eight Conference game today.PARKER 13, OREGON 11Parker 100 622 2 — 13 12 2Oregon 000 721 1 — 11 9 5Leading hitters—JP: Trace Jacobson 3x4 (HR, 3 RBI), Gavyn Novak 2x5 (3B), T. Sihabouth (2B), Jaicy Campbell (2B), Caleb Wilson 2x4; Or: Ryne Panzer 3x5 (2B), Tyler Soule 2x5 (2B), James Heller (HR), Owen Butzlaff 2x4.Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: Caleb Wilson (4-5-9-1-7-3), Tre Miller (W, 1.1-3-1-1-1-1), Keegan Skrzypchak (1.2-1-1-1-1-3); Or: Ashton Ritter (L, 4-7-7-7-2-3), Cameron Mueller (3-5-6-3-2-1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Baseball Janesville Parker Oregon Nonconference Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Death notices for May 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form