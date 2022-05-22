The Janesville Craig baseball team capped off a busy week by splitting a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.
The Cougars routed Oregon 15-0 in the first game of a Saturday triangular but lost 3-2 to Beaver Dam in the nightcap.
In a Big Eight Conference game Friday, Craig held on to beat Madison East 10-7. With the win, Craig (16-5 overall) improved to 13-3 in the conference, one game behind first-place Sun Prairie with two games remaining in the regular season.
Against Oregon, Craig pounded out 14 hits and got a strong outing from pitcher Aiden Schenk. The junior left-hander allowed one hit and struck out eight in five innings in picking up the win.
"Aiden's walks were down, which is what we wanted to see, and he was in total command," Craig coach Vic Herbst said.
"And offensively, we jumped on them right away and kept the pressure on."
Craig had several chances against Beaver Dam but could not push the tying run across. The Cougars loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but Beaver Dam starter Daelen Johnson struck the next two batters to get out of the jam. Johnson went the distance to pick up the win.
"He was legit," Herbst said of Johnson. "He had just beaten Milton last week, and although we hit some balls really hard, they were always right at somebody."
Craig is scheduled to play at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.