HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL High school baseball: Janesville Craig rallies in the seventh for nonconference win Gazette staff May 16, 2022 JANESVILLEWith the WIAA postseason seeding meeting set for Sunday, the Janesville Craig baseball team picked up a big victory Monday.The Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in rallying for a 5-4 nonconference win over Oconomowoc at Riverside Park.Craig (13-4) and Oconomowoc (13-4) both are assigned to the same Division 1 sectional, so Monday's win should give the Cougars a higher seed based on the head-to-head win."It was a really big win tonight for us, with our records being very similar," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "That should definitely carry some heavy weight in the seeding meeting."And I'm proud of the guys for battling all the way to the end. Oconomowoc's got a really nice team."The Cougars trailed 4-2 in the seventh but tied the game on an Aiden Schenk RBI single and an error. Courtesy-runner Connor Dillon then raced home with the game-winning run on a wild pitch.Senior right-hander Brent Klukas picked up the win in relief.Jake Schaffner and Schenk had two hits each for Craig, which is scheduled to host Madison East today at Riverside Park.JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, OCONOMOWOC 4Oconomowoc 001 012 0 — 4 10 3Craig 000 200 3 — 5 6 1Leading hitters—Oc: Jack Markowski 4x4, Alex Bryan 2x4; JC: Jake Schaffner 2x3 (2B), Aiden Schenk 2x4, (2B).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Oc: Aiden Foerstera (4-4-2-0-4-3), Carter Tower (L, 2-2-2-3-0-3-0); JC: Aiden Schenk (4.1-4-2-2-3-6), Klukas (W, 2.2-6-2-1-2-2).