A big start propelled the Janesville Craig baseball team to a big victory Tuesday.
The Cougars scored five runs in the top of the first inning and and coasted to a 13-8 Big Eight Conference win over Sun Prairie.
In beating the defending Big Eight and WIAA Division 1 state champions, Craig improved to 6-0 on the season and 5-0 in the conference.
And Craig didn’t waste any time, batting around in the first inning to score five runs.
“This is one of the hardest places to win on the road,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said of playing at Sun Prairie. “It’s a tough environment, so for us to come out and put five on the board in the first inning was huge.
“And we finished with 18 hits and got great contributions up and down the lineup.”
Directing the hit parade for Craig was leadoff batter Jake Schaffner. The junior finished 3-for-4, and his bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning pushed Craig’s lead to 13-3.
Patrick Schork and Devin Gudenschawger also had three hits apiece for the Cougars. Jack Ryan, Aiden Schenk and Jack Adams had two hits each.
Schenk picked up the pitching win. The junior left-hander went five-plus innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out five.
“It was another good outing for Aiden,” Schenk said. “Sun Prairie’s got a good hitting team, and like I said, always plays well at home.”
The two teams are scheduled to play Thursday at Riverside Park in Janesville.
“We’ve got to keep our momentum going Thursday,” Herbst said. “Being three games up on them in the loss column would be huge.
“But coach Hamilton will have them ready to go. I’m sure they’d like nothing better than to return the favor and come down to Riverside and beat us.”
CRAIG 13, SUN PRAIRIE 8
Janesville Craig 530 203 0 — 13 18 3
Sun Prairie 020 015 0 — 8 7 0
Leading hitters—Schaffner (C) 3x4, Adams (C) 2x3, Schork (C) 3x5, Schenk (C) 2x3, Gundenschwager (C) 3x5, Ryan (C) 2x3, S. Ostrenga (SP) 2x3. 2B—Schork, Schenk, Ryan. 3B—Schaffner, Ostrenga.