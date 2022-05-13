The Janesville Craig baseball team suffered a pair of losses Thursday.
Not only did the Cougars drop a 2-1 decision to Madison La Follette, but the loss also knocked Craig out of first place in the Big Eight Conference.
Craig (12-4, 11-3) managed only three hits and allowed two unearned runs in losing for the second time in the last three games.
“You can’t expect to just step off the bus and go out and play well, but that’s exactly what we did today,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “We thought coming off a 14-4 win over these guys on Tuesday was going to make it easy today. And that wasn’t the case.
“And the worst part of it is that Jack Ryan pitched a great game and didn’t deserve to lose.”
Ryan, a senior right-hander, went the distance. He allowed two unearned runs and two hits and struck out 12.
La Follette (5-8, 4-8) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning on a fielding error and throwing error.
Craig got its lone run in the third inning on a La Follette throwing error.
“We just didn’t have a lot of good at-bats,” Herbst said. “Their pitcher had average stuff, but we just didn’t adjust very well.
“Now, instead of everything being in front of us as far as the conference race goes, we’ve got to rely on someone else to beat Sun Prairie. It was a very disappointing loss.”
Craig is scheduled to play host to Oconomowoc on Monday at Riverside Park in a nonconference game.