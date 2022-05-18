The Janesville Craig baseball team kept its Big Eight Conference title hopes alive Tuesday.
Jake Schaffner stole four bases and scored four runs to lead the Cougars to an 8-0 victory over Madison East at Riverside Park.
With the victory, Craig (14-4, 12-3) stayed one game behind Sun Prairie in the conference standings with three league games left. The Cardinals beat Middleton 3-0 on Tuesday to stay atop the Big Eight race.
Three pitchers limited East (2-15, 2-13) to two hits, and the Cougars stole eight bases to keep the pressure on. Schaffner, a junior, led the way from his leadoff spot, going 2-for-2 and reaching base four times.
“Jake’s been doing that all year long for us,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “When he gets on base, he puts so much pressure on the opposing team.
“And (Denver) Hughes, (Dylan) Snyder and (Devin) Gudenschwager all did a nice job on the mound for us. We got exactly out of them what we wanted.”
Schaffner got Craig the only run it needed in the bottom of the first. The junior walked to start the inning, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch. He scored in the third inning on a passed ball to make it 2-0, and Aiden Schenk made it 3-0 when he raced home on a Middleton throwing error.
Craig broke the game open with four runs in the fifth. Schaffner again led the way. He singled to start the inning, stole second and third and scored on Schenk’s triple off the fence in right field. Gudenschwager’s two-run single capped off the inning. A schaffner double and a Schenk sacrifice fly concluded the scoring in the sixth.
Craig is scheduled to play at East on Thursday, and Herbst said it’s imperative that his team not look ahead to Saturday’s nonconference doubleheader with Beaver Dam.
“We found out last week that we can’t just show up and expect to win,” Herbst said of a home loss to Madison La Follette. “We’ve got to come out and take care of business. We can’t worry about anything but Thursday’s game with East.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG 8, MADISON EAST 0
East 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Craig 102 041 x — 8 7 1
Leading hitters—JC: Schaffner 2x2 (2B), Schenk (3B), Gudenschwager 2x3.