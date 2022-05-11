The Janesville Craig baseball team got back to its winning ways Tuesday.
After suffering its second Big Eight Conference loss of the season last Saturday, the Cougars banged out 14 hits in a 14-4 victory over Madison La Follette at Riverside Park.
The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Craig (12-3, 11-2) took sole possession of first place in the Big Eight with its win and Parker’s victory over co-leader Middleton.
“We were a much-improved team today,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “We swung the bats well and kept the pressure on the them on the base paths with eight stolen bases.”
Jake Schaffner led the hit parade for Craig. The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in the game-ending run with a double in the bottom of the fifth.
Aiden Schenk started for Craig and got the pitching victory. The junior left-hander went four-plus innings.
“Aiden threw really well before I think he ran out of gas a little bit in the fifth,” Herbst said. “You could tell he was disappointed that he didn’t get to finish the game, but that’s the competitor in him.”
Craig is scheduled to play at La Follette on Thursday.
CRAIG 14, LA FOLLETTE 4 (5)
La Follette 000 04— 4 4 5
Craig 231 26— 14 14 0
Leading hitters—ML: D. Coyle (2 2B). JC: Schaffner 3x4 (2 2B), Schenk 2x3 (2B), Ryan 2x3, Gudenschwager 2x4, Hughes 2x3.