JANESVILLE
The Janesville Craig baseball team worked overtime Thursday for a pivotal Big Eight Conference victory.
Jake Schaffner doubled with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Charlie Claas and give the Cougars a 7-6 victory over Middleton at Riverside Park.
Craig (11-2, 10-1), which trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh before rallying to force extra innings, remained in sole possession of first place in the conference, one game ahead of Sun Prairie.
The Cougars played an uncharacteristically poor defensive game but found a way to win.
“I’ve never been more upset or more happy in the same game in a long time than I was in this one,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “I guess more than anything, I liked our mental make-up and the fact that even though we got down two runs in the seventh, we fought back.
“But there are things we need to clean up or they’re going to come back and haunt us. We had too many mental errors today, but like I said, the guys responded when they had to.”
Craig led 4-2 entering the top of the seventh before Middleton (10-4, 7-3) sent across four runs behind three hits and a costly Craig error.
But the Cougars answered with two runs in the seventh to force extra innings. Schaffner walked with the bases loaded to make it 6-5 and Patrick Schork tied the game with an RBI infield single, scoring Devin Gudenschwager.
In the bottom of the ninth, Craig won the game when Claas singled, stole second and scored easily on Schaffner’s double to the gap in left-center.
Schaffner once again was the table-setter for the Cougars. The junior leadoff hitter went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI. Jack Ryan, who pitched six strong innings but did not factor in the decision, was 2-for-5 at the plate and scored twice.
Schork picked up the pitching victory in relief.
Craig will wrap up a four-game week with a home game against Verona on Saturday at Riverside Park.
“We’ve got a chance Saturday to have a really good week, conference-wise,” Herbst said. “Beating Middleton twice was big, and now we have another team that’s chasing us in the standings coming up.”
CRAIG 7, MIDDLETON 6 (9)
Middleton 001 001 400 — 6 11 2
Janesville Craig 030 010 201 — 7 16 2
Leading hitters—M; Zempel 2x5, Roell 2x5, Hellenbrand 2x4, Zimmerman 2x4; C: Schaffner 4x5 (2 2B), Adams 2x5, Schork 2x4, Ryan 2x5, Claas 2x4, Dillon (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Erickson (5-10-4-4-2-1), Hockers (1-3-2-1-0-1), Pape (L, 2.1-2-1-1-2-1); C: Ryan (6-7-2-1-3-1), Schork (W, 3-4-4-3-3-2).